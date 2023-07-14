05-02-1954 (cutline): Mrs. Peyton Flemming, Mrs. Andrew Christian and Mrs. Edmund Strudwick, Jr. (from left) drop by the Branch House to make last-minute arrangements for the James River Garden Club's flower show.

04-23-1943 (cutline): Ancient lances, or alabards, rest against doors in the Branch House.

04-01-1976 (cutline): Branch House will be backgrop for a neighborhood park on its grounds.

05-05-1954 (cutline): The simplicity of this tiny alcove accentuated by stone floors and stairways and deep window ledge.

04-01-1955 (cutline): Former Branch family living room becomes assembly hall for Community Chest. Hall will be available for meetings of civic and educational organizations.

04-27-1955 (cutline): Iron grill is from sixteenth century Italian church. Miss Alice Hutzler works in the New Community Council Office.

From the Archives: The Branch House

Located on Monument Avenue, the Branch House is one of Richmond’s iconic historic homes.

The home was designed in 1916 by the firm of John Russell Pope, a well known American architect who later designed the National Archives building, Records Administration building and the west wing of the National Art Gallery in Washington D.C.

The Branch House was originally the private residence for John Kerr Branch and his wife. Branch was a wealthy financier from a notable Virginia family.

The 27,000 square foot mansion, which was completed in 1919, is one of the earliest surviving structures of the Tudor Revival architectural style in Virginia today.

In 1950, a Branch family heir donated the building to the United Givers Fund, known today as United Way.

In 1982, the home passed through two more owners—first the Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company that used the building as an office space and then the building was donated to the Virginia Department of Historic Resources.

In the early 2000s, the Virginia Center for Architecture bequeathed the house, putting immense effort into the structure’s rehabilitation. As a result, for the first time, the home was opened to the public as an architecture museum—a rarity in the U.S.

Today, the home is listed in the National Register of Historic places and is open regularly for tours.