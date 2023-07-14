If you or someone you love has experienced mental health distress or crisis, you know how hopeless and alone you can feel. The ability to connect quickly and directly with care and support can be lifesaving and can fuel healing. In moments like these, we need someone to talk to, someone to respond and a place to go.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin quickly recognized this need. Throughout the commonwealth, he encountered Virginians’ heartbreaking stories of battles with mental illness, growing numbers of adolescents attempting suicide and fentanyl ripping families apart. His "Right Help. Right Now." plan ensures people get the help they need when they need it by transforming Virginia’s behavioral health system. Improving our response to mental health crises is at the center of the governor’s plan.
Virginia is answering the governor’s call.
Last July, 988 went live in Virginia and nationally as an easy-to-remember dialing code to help people in mental health distress. Similar to dialing 911 in emergencies, anyone who needs mental health support can call or text 988 free of charge, whether they have thoughts of suicide, substance use crisis or any other kind of emotional distress. People worried about a loved one who needs mental health support can dial 988. There are now over 6,000 calls a month to 988 in Virginia, and the numbers are growing.
Before 988, access to Virginia’s behavioral health system often started with an emergency 911 call. Sometimes those 911 calls, for concerns such as suicide or threats to self or others, resulted in law enforcement responding to situations that did not truly require police involvement. But now with 988, it’s never been easier to get help.
What can you expect if you contact 988?
You can call or text 988. When you call, an automated greeting invites you to choose specialized options, like if you are a veteran or military service member. Most callers simply remain on the line to be routed to a call center crisis worker. No matter whether you call or text, you will be connected to a compassionate counselor who is trained to listen to your concerns and link you to helpful services. In Virginia, the call wait time averages about 20 seconds, which makes us a national leader.
When a 988 call is received, the crisis worker provides support and conducts an assessment. National models show that through listening and helping the caller navigate a web of services, the crisis worker can resolve a resounding 80% of calls. The crisis worker has options for the remainder of the calls that need additional assistance:
• If an in-person response is needed, Virginia is building a network of mobile crisis teams that can race to the location of the emergency. The national model shows 70% of calls referred to mobile crisis can be resolved by those teams.
• If there is an immediate life-threatening emergency or if backup is needed, the crisis worker can involve 911.
• If services such as short-term crisis and stabilization services are needed, Virginia is building crisis centers and other community crisis services.
Thanks to earlier legislation and dedicated work by state and local partners, Virginia is ahead of the national curve for 988 implementation, and we are very well-equipped to answer the call. While 988 plays an important role in how we are improving crisis services for Virginians, we are not stopping there; the governor’s "Right Help. Right Now." plan will build a range of services to help more people with mental illness avoid hospitalization, incarceration or homelessness and ensure Virginians are connected to the best community services to meet their needs.
There is now more reason for hope when you or a loved one is facing a behavioral health crisis — you do not need to face these painful difficulties alone. If you or someone you care about is experiencing emotional distress, thoughts of suicide, or crisis due to drugs or alcohol, call 988. We’re here to help.
Nelson Smith is commissioner for the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services. Contact him at Nelson.Smith@dbhds.Virginia.gov.