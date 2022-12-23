Column: For those lost to addiction, care for the survivors

This won’t be a very merry holiday season for thousands of Virginians, especially the survivors of those lost to addiction. Not to minimize those of us feeling sad and lonely after losing a loved one to other illnesses or causes of death. This is the first holiday season without my father, who passed recently at the ripe old age of 90. But that’s the way nature planned it. Children should be surviving their parents, not parents burying their children for premature addiction deaths such as overdoses, alcoholism and other substance-abuse-related fatalities.

In most of these preventable early deaths, stigma surrounding substance abuse plays a hideous role in exasperating the pain of those left behind, particularly when children lose parents to addiction. Children do not get to pick their parents and certainly cannot control their destiny.

Over the years, I have heard from many surviving children who reluctantly speak about the unjustified bullying and teasing that takes place during school, after school and in the workplace. Think about that for a moment: These kids are being teased because one or both of their parents died of an overdose. What families teach their children to make fun of and tease other kids suffering from the loss of their mom or dad?

There are more children survivors currently living in the United States (underage and adult combined) of deceased parents whose cause of death was substance abuse than all the orphaned children whose fathers were killed in action in all the wars America fought.

Sure, there are currently lots of children survivors of those lost to war while selflessly defending our nation, or first responders who died in service at home keeping our streets safe. We, as a society, must look after those surviving children. They are not at fault for their parents’ choices and circumstances.

We must be mindful of the damage bullying causes already confused, hurt and traumatized children. I grew up in an era when the N-word was used as much as “please” and “thank you.” If you weren’t of a certain religion you were bound for Hades. If you were of a minority ethnic culture you were considered a second-class citizen. Now that I’m as close to 70 as I was 60, I can clearly see the societal damage this type of mass messaging has caused our nation. The root cause of stigma comes from the vitriol that is currently playing out in politics and religion.

This is the time of year we gather to share joy, peace and love with one another, to set our sights on the future and make our to-do lists for the rapidly approaching new year. It’s the perfect time to recalibrate our moral compass and prepare for the future. For those struggling with addiction, and those struggling with the loss of a loved one to substance abuse, we should go further and create educational programs, healing centers and systems of care for this underserved population. As the old saying goes, a stitch in time saves nine.

Archive photos: Do you remember Virginia's biggest weather events of the 1980s? 1980: January snowstorm 1980: February snow and cold 1980: March blizzard 1980: April hailstorms 1980: July derecho 1980: Long, scorching summer 1980: Drought takes hold 1980: December's icy chaos 1981: Driest winter worsens drought 1981: January cold 1981: Icy rivers 1981: Wild February cold front 1981: June thunderstorms 1981: Tropical Storm Bret 1981: James River runs low 1982: Arctic January 1982: January ice storm 1982: April winds 1982: Only one tornado 1982: August storm 1982: October nor'easter 1983: February snowstorm 1983: Extremely dry summer 1983: Tropical Storm Dean 1983: August storms 1983: September swelter 1983: October tornado outbreak 1983: Coldest Christmas 1984: A wet year 1984: March coastal storm 1984: May tornadoes in the Tri-Cities 1984: May tornadoes in the Tri-Cities 1984: Hot weather at odd times 1985: All-time low in January 1985: June storms 1985: July flash flood 1985: July tornadoes / Tropical Storm Bob 1985: August floods / Danny 1985: Hurricane Gloria 1985: November flood 1985: November flood 1985: November flood 1985: November flood 1985: November flood 1985: November flood 1985: November flood 1985: November flood 1986: Virginia's driest spring 1986: Summer drought 1986: Hurricane Charley 1986: October tornadoes 1987: January snowstorms 1987: January snowstorms 1987: February wind 1987: Snowy, icy February 1987: April snowstorm 1987: April floods 1987: Wettest April on record 1987: September floods 1987: Surprise November snow 1988: January snow 1988: Summer drought 1988: July storms 1988: Coldest October 1988: November tornadoes 1989: February snowstorms 1989: Wild spring weather 1989: June tornadoes and storms 1989: Hurricane Hugo 1989: October floods / Jerry 1989: November wind 1989: White Thanksgiving 1989: Second-coldest December 1989: December snow 1989: White Christmas