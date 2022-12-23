 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Richmond Times-Dispatch is partnering with CraftMaster Homes who is sponsoring 2,500 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.
A STITCH IN TIME SAVES NINE

Column: For those lost to addiction, care for the survivors

  • 0
John Shinholser

John

Shinholser

This won’t be a very merry holiday season for thousands of Virginians, especially the survivors of those lost to addiction. Not to minimize those of us feeling sad and lonely after losing a loved one to other illnesses or causes of death. This is the first holiday season without my father, who passed recently at the ripe old age of 90. But that’s the way nature planned it. Children should be surviving their parents, not parents burying their children for premature addiction deaths such as overdoses, alcoholism and other substance-abuse-related fatalities.

Andy Castellano tells how he found Beth Oxenham so he could return her mother's photo album from the 1940's. Castellano found Anna Brauer Oxenham’s album at a flea market in Lynchburg, Va. and tracked down Anna's family in Richmond, Va. and returned it to Beth, Anna's eldest daughter. Video by Alexa Welch Edlund/Times-Dispatch

In most of these preventable early deaths, stigma surrounding substance abuse plays a hideous role in exasperating the pain of those left behind, particularly when children lose parents to addiction. Children do not get to pick their parents and certainly cannot control their destiny.

Over the years, I have heard from many surviving children who reluctantly speak about the unjustified bullying and teasing that takes place during school, after school and in the workplace. Think about that for a moment: These kids are being teased because one or both of their parents died of an overdose. What families teach their children to make fun of and tease other kids suffering from the loss of their mom or dad?

People are also reading…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

There are more children survivors currently living in the United States (underage and adult combined) of deceased parents whose cause of death was substance abuse than all the orphaned children whose fathers were killed in action in all the wars America fought.

Sure, there are currently lots of children survivors of those lost to war while selflessly defending our nation, or first responders who died in service at home keeping our streets safe. We, as a society, must look after those surviving children. They are not at fault for their parents’ choices and circumstances.

We must be mindful of the damage bullying causes already confused, hurt and traumatized children. I grew up in an era when the N-word was used as much as “please” and “thank you.” If you weren’t of a certain religion you were bound for Hades. If you were of a minority ethnic culture you were considered a second-class citizen. Now that I’m as close to 70 as I was 60, I can clearly see the societal damage this type of mass messaging has caused our nation. The root cause of stigma comes from the vitriol that is currently playing out in politics and religion.

This is the time of year we gather to share joy, peace and love with one another, to set our sights on the future and make our to-do lists for the rapidly approaching new year. It’s the perfect time to recalibrate our moral compass and prepare for the future. For those struggling with addiction, and those struggling with the loss of a loved one to substance abuse, we should go further and create educational programs, healing centers and systems of care for this underserved population. As the old saying goes, a stitch in time saves nine.

John Shinholser is president and co-founder of the McShin Foundation. Contact him at johns@mcshin.org.

0 Comments

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News