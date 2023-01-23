Column: Free clinics are filling the mental health gap

Last fall, a report by the Kaiser Family Foundation found that nine out of 10 adults believe the United States is experiencing a mental health crisis. New data in Virginia is proving them right.

In an annual survey by the Virginia Association of Free & Charitable Clinics of its members, leadership from rural, suburban and urban areas revealed that some of the most diagnosed conditions are anxiety and depression, followed by hypertension and other chronic diseases.

We’re seeing such upward trends in every corner of Virginia. For example, prior to the pandemic, some 43% of patients at the Lackey Clinic in Yorktown navigated mental health issues. Today, that number is nearly double with 80% of patients accessing mental health services. The clinic recruited additional counselors and offers therapy sessions five days a week to keep up with demand. Across the state at the Shenandoah Community Health Clinic in Woodstock, the team provided over 1,500 behavioral health visits to 220 patients in 2022. They are expecting to exceed 2,000 visits in 2023.

For those serving in the safety net, ask and you’ll hear a common refrain. The pandemic, economic uncertainties, the opioid epidemic and countless other factors are worsening mental health conditions in communities large and small.

The VAFCC’s approximately 60 free and charitable clinic membership served more than 63,000 patients across Virginia in 2021. The truth is that those patients are people just like you. They are parents, teachers, restaurant staff, college graduates and working families who are struggling to make ends meet. Across our network, 70% of patients are between 30 and 64 years old. Many patients do not qualify for Medicare or Medicaid but can’t afford the cost of private insurance.

And these vulnerable Virginians – especially working people with limited incomes – are increasingly navigating mental health challenges. Fortunately, clinics, partners and statewide initiatives are introducing innovative solutions to strengthen our mental health safety net just when Virginians need it most.

For example, clinics are enhancing mental health programs in their communities to meet growing patient demand. In Roanoke, the Bradley Free Clinic increased the number of patients it sees in a calendar year for mental health services from 40 to 450 over a two-year period. It also opened a new behavioral health wing after another provider in the community closed its doors. This program and others are providing critical preventive care before patients experience a crisis.

Despite these rising numbers, the biggest barrier many clinics and patients face today is access to care. Virginia ranks 39th nationwide when it comes to the availability of mental health services for adults. A lack of trained medical professionals coupled with a patient’s ability to get to and from appointments – owing to either transportation issues or an inconvenient work schedule – prevent many people from receiving the care they need.

Another innovative solution working to remove some of these barriers is an exciting program by the Virginia Telehealth Network’s Virginia Telemental Health Initiative, offering free and convenient virtual mental health services to uninsured and underinsured patients of free and charitable clinics. By the end of this month, six clinics across the state will be providing services via this program, which is also bolstering the number of licensed mental health providers in Virginia. Additional clinic partners are planned for later this year.

At the statewide level, Gov. Glenn Youngkin recently unveiled an ambitious three-year plan to address behavioral health challenges that focuses on crisis care, law enforcement burden, substance use disorder support, behavioral health workforce and service delivery innovation. The governor’s plan not only is investing needed funds and addressing critical systemic changes, but also keeping mental health issues top of mind with an emphasis on reducing stigma.

While leaders in the commonwealth are taking important steps to meet the state’s immense mental health challenges, the General Assembly has an opportunity to accelerate the momentum – by directing $250,000 in funding to the Virginia Department of Health to support the extension of the Virginia Telemental Health Initiative to more Virginians in need, with an emphasis on suicide prevention.

Free and charitable clinics intimately know the communities they serve, and we are breaking through to traditionally hard-to-reach people. By providing important preventive care and early intervention, clinics are a vital part of our state’s mental health safety net.

It will take continued cross-sector collaboration to support the state’s growing mental health needs, and clinics stand ready to be a part of the solution. Together, we can help solve the complex mental health challenges facing the commonwealth.

