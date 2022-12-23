Column: Free expression is a foundation of excellence in education

Watching world events and controversies unfold, such as Russian control of news on the war in Ukraine, may give us a sense of First Amendment pride here. Yet make no mistake: Our nation struggles daily with the impact of and limits on free expression in classrooms, media, social channels and the public square. More than ever, especially among those of us entrusted with leading America’s colleges and universities, we see the need to articulate and help build the skills and dispositions enabled by free expression. We recognize the challenge. Civil discourse requires openness to hard truths, a commitment to facts as a public good, recognition and discussion of what may be perceived as hateful or offensive, and understanding that honorable people may deeply disagree. As our faculty, students, staff and graduates grow these capacities, they are better prepared to contribute to bringing society together rather than pulling it apart.

The importance of this renewed focus for us is heightened by the growing public distrust in higher education’s ability to cultivate robust and divergent viewpoints. This perception may be reinforced by anecdotes yet it is also supported by student surveys. Like many older adults in this country, today’s students may hesitate to discuss difficult topics for fear of retribution or ostracism. Yet free expression and academic freedom are essential to the tripartite mission of learning, discovery and engagement. Moreover, the skills involved in engaging in civil discourse across differences are foundational in the participation of citizens in a healthy, pluralistic democracy.

This work has been central during the discussion and collaboration fostered among the Virginia Council of Presidents. As leaders of the public colleges and universities in the state, we have engaged national experts at the Bipartisan Policy Center, conferred with the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia (SCHEV) and connected with Gov. Glenn Youngkin and his administration. On our campuses, faculty, staff, students and boards have explored similar themes.

Our institutions and the communities that we serve as presidents vary widely. Yet despite these differences, we readily reached agreement on the following statement. It expresses our shared priority for advancing free expression on our campuses:

As presidents of Virginia’s public colleges and universities, we unequivocally support free expression and viewpoint diversity on our campuses. Free expression is the fundamental basis for both academic freedom and for effective teaching and learning inside and outside the classroom. Our member universities and colleges are bound to uphold the First Amendment. We are committed to promoting this constitutional freedom through robust statements and policies that are formulated through shared governance processes and through actions that reflect and reinforce this core foundation of education. We value a scholarly environment that is supported by a diversity of research and intellectual perspectives among our faculty and staff. We pledge to promote and uphold inclusivity, academic freedom, free expression, and an environment that promotes civil discourse across differences. We will protect these principles when others seek to restrict them.

Many Virginia college students enrolled this fall will graduate on the eve of the United States’ 250th anniversary in 2026. With Virginia’s central role in the founding of this country, it is fitting that the commonwealth’s colleges and universities take up a leadership position in protecting and propagating our nation’s core aspirational values, ensuring that graduates in the class of 2026 and those who precede and follow them are well prepared to lead us forward.

Statements from college and university presidents alone are not sufficient. Our 39 public institutions are committed to action. Students, faculty and staff will see a renewed focus on participatory citizenship, free expression and the purposeful inclusion of disparate viewpoints. Across our Virginia campuses, we are modeling robust debate on difficult topics, teaching the skills of facilitation and active listening, acknowledging hard truths of inequity and injustice — and providing history and context. Together with SCHEV, multiple colleges and universities have engaged with the Constructive Dialogue Institute to bolster the skills of genuine and respectful discussion. Many of our institutions have launched university-wide initiatives: civic engagement programs at James Madison University, William & Mary’s Democracy Initiative, Virginia Tech’s VT Engage, the Karsh Institute of Democracy at the University of Virginia, and systemwide conversations at Virginia’s 23 community colleges, to name a few. Higher education institutions across America need to lead the way, helping our communities rise to each occasion to learn from and with one another. Our democracy depends on it.

From the Archives: Scenes from Virginia Commonwealth University in the 1970s