Column: From one war zone to another

My name is not important, but my message is. What happened at the University of Virginia on Nov. 13 brings a different kind of pain.

I was born in an active war zone, which taught me fear, and made me understand that tomorrow might not be guaranteed. However, by age 12, I had grown accustomed to it: I would play soccer in the street and barely notice the bombing and shooting in the distance. That doesn’t mean that chaos wasn’t often close at hand. At one point, our neighbor’s home was completely destroyed, engulfed in flames and burned to the ground after detritus from a rocket strike set it ablaze. The shaking was so violent that we thought it was an earthquake. But that wasn’t the first time I’d seen a huge fire, people running and screaming, and ambulances coming. Some of my earliest memories are of demolished buildings, villages that had been wiped out, and destruction everywhere. Yet, looking back, there was a terrifying normality to all of it.

That was a war zone, and both sides had reasons to fight, believing that peace was not much of a choice. War was, therefore, understandable in a way, though it was also sad.

What I saw on Nov. 13 at the University of Virginia was tragic. This campus, our Grounds — several thousand miles and oceans away from my homeland — is not a war zone; there are no different sides or real conflicts, and there is no reason why it should have happened, or why we should continue seeing this kind of tragedy in America and not be expected to do or say anything to address it.

Seeing how “gun control” manifests in America was, and is, shocking. The fact that I have been close to gun violence twice within four years of being in America — three years ago in Houston, where a 17-year-old student was shot and killed inside a school — is gravely disturbing. Both times, a gun found its way into the hands of a young person. Both times, we later learned of the student shooter’s tragic back story. Both times, people were hurt, maimed, killed and traumatized.

In the days since the shooting at UVa, I have wrestled with many feelings, including fear and loathing of my own hardened reaction to the tragedy, and my observation of those around me who have not grown up in war zones who are similarly calcified. We are young and have so much to look forward to. But we still know, in a terrifying sort of way, how to act in the aftermath of violence and loss of life.

It’s too familiar. It’s as though my peers, my fellow young Americans, are hardened by the war zone in which they realize they have lived all along.

Education is where we start; laws are where we end. We cannot expect to change gun laws if we do not even try to change our society first: how we treat each other, how we connect, and whether we choose to accept, with “thoughts and prayers,” the violence that needlessly claims so many lives.

I read that Americans are overwhelmingly in support of stricter gun laws, and many are in favor of laws that restrict the use of or outlaw military-grade weapons. But still, they persist. We need to have classes about violence and mental health throughout high school and college to help students handle these events when they happen, and understand the consequences that cruel, exclusionary behavior toward individuals can have.

Ultimately, normalizing access to guns ensures consequences like the ones I saw at UVa last month. It isn’t that I think no one should have access to guns, but we need to reshape how we as a society view and use these weapons.

Even in the shadows of chaos that is the war zone that I came from, the kind of violence I see in America doesn’t happen in the Middle East, despite the political unrest that has defined it for decades. With my message, I hope to reveal to my fellow Americans the war zone that they’ve been living in all along.

I grew up in a war zone, came to America, and found another. I am about to turn 20. All I can think is: We need to do better. We need to be better. We deserve to live better.