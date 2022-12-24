Column: Give the ultimate gift – your time

From the annual Richmond Holiday Lights Show with friends to the smell of Christmas dinner cooking in the oven, December brings up many special memories in our city. This season generally increases the community’s spirit of giving. Volunteerism typically increases by 50% during the holiday season. However, after the past two years, fewer Americans are reporting any participation in volunteering activities.

When you were growing up, did you lean on your neighbors and community members in times of need? We leaned on the motto “it takes a village to raise a child” growing up. But one key part about “it takes a village” is that the village also takes care of its older adults. It is a full circle of support that makes the saying so special. Closing this circle is where we need your help.

Our elders are often left alone during what should be a beautiful time for family and friends for the holiday season because of a shortage of volunteers. There is a significant need among your local nonprofit organizations for your time, effort and compassion. For almost 50 years, Saint Francis-Manchester has been providing older adults in Richmond with an assisted living community with affordable accommodations and amenities, and knows what this area is truly in need of this time of year. Consider donating your time and energy this Christmas.

Though this is a selfless act, volunteering can hold many benefits to those participating. Meaningful connections, life lessons, and newfound understanding of the world can all be cultivated through this kind gesture. It is a practice that brings your passion to others through service.

We have found that our most successful volunteers are the ones who bring their interests to the table. We have a music lover who shares their love of music with residents every other Tuesday. Another volunteer comes in on every third Wednesday of the month with a different craft. But no matter what, our residents love that someone took time out of their day to spend with them. It means so much more to have a community member make an active choice to be a part of their day while in our care.

Many of the residents in our care who do not have a family are left behind this time of the year. However, when elementary-aged children send them Christmas cards for their classroom service project, our seniors feel loved and appreciated. Volunteering does not have to be a labor-intensive act, but more a genuine gesture of empathy.

It can feel hard to find the right place to donate your time and energy. The key is to leverage your passion and find a not-for-profit that will be open to your offer. A local Eagle Scout with a passion for creation recognized a need in our community for accessible garden beds. He took it upon himself to design and construct multiple raised garden beds. Another volunteer works with our residents to cultivate and care for flowers and plants within these beds. Though this was one project, we see a light shine within the residents as they think back to the kind young man who went out of his way to make gardening feasible, even in a wheelchair, in our community. Each moment spent volunteering has a dynamic ripple effect for the people being served. It might seem small, but your time and effort mean so much to those who are not fortunate enough to be surrounded by it regularly.

Not-for-profit nursing homes and assisted living residences often are faced with complicated funding choices as they seek to provide the best possible care for their residents. Much of the care for the elders here relies on government funding, and we rely on volunteers to help fill in the gaps where needed for enrichment.

As you reflect on the past year this holiday season, consider making the gift of time, prayers, or even a donation to a not-for-profit in need. Remember the people who had an impact in your own life, those who might now be a resident at an assisted living community. I implore you to bring the spirit of Christmas and the holidays to an organization you are passionate about here in Richmond.

