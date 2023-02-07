In 1908, Detroit-based Ford Motor Co. sold its first “Model T,” a first-of-its-kind, assembly line-built automobile that put cars within financial reach for the average person for the first time.

The simple, modest Model T would go on to completely change how and where Americans lived, worked and traveled.

Fast-forward to 2023 and Ford finds itself in the middle of a new vehicle revolution, one that doesn’t revolve around the internal combustion engine, but rather clean electric vehicles and the batteries that power them.

Unfortunately, even as the rest of the country and major auto manufacturers are embracing clean EVs as our future, this revolution clearly isn’t welcome in Virginia under Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

News broke in January that the Youngkin administration had taken Virginia out of consideration for a $3.5 billion electric vehicle battery manufacturing factory to be developed by Ford at the Southern Virginia Megasite near Danville — the largest megasite of its kind in the state, which is located in economically distressed Southside Virginia.

By some accounts, Virginia had already been told by Ford that we were their final choice for this factory — and the 2,500 jobs that would come with it — when the Youngkin administration pulled the plug; by others, the administration took Virginia out of the running before Ford had made a decision.

Regardless of the timing, one thing is clear: Youngkin passed up on bringing thousands of jobs to Virginia for ideological, politically motivated reasons.

In his comments to reporters, Youngkin accused Ford of being a “front for the Communist Chinese Party” due to their partnership with China-based Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., the largest manufacturer of EV batteries in the world.

In the same breath that he echoed the same anti-China rhetoric spouted by his far-right 2024 competitors Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis, Youngkin also derided President Joe Biden’s alleged “maniacal focus on getting rid of all fossil fuel generation, replacing it with solar, wind, or replacing every car immediately with batteries,” adding the misguided conclusion that “the technology that in fact drives all that is owned and dominated by the Chinese.”

When you couple these comments with Youngkin’s full-court press to repeal our state’s best tools to expand clean energy and address climate change, including Virginia’s Clean Cars Standard, it becomes abundantly clear that Youngkin’s decision regarding the Ford plant was rooted in nothing more than an extreme, regressive and conspiracy-driven ideology.

Virginia and our nation have passed policies that promote a clean energy and transportation future — policies that are driving job creation and boosting our economy as we work to manufacture the technologies of the future today, here in the commonwealth.

The workers who would have clocked in at this plant would be employed by Ford, a company more American than apple pie. They’d be Virginians. Their salaries would be spent boosting Virginia’s economy and improving their communities.

Because Youngkin let politics get in the way, these are now dollars and jobs that will likely go to Ford’s home state of Michigan, which was also competing for the plant.

Ford is currently second to only Tesla in EV sales, and its recent commitments show the iconic auto manufacturer is taking this transition seriously. Last summer, the company announced it was taking steps to achieve a “targeted annual run rate of 600,000 electric vehicles by late 2023 and more than 2 million [EVs] by the end of 2026,” with a goal of having half its total fleet be all-electric by 2030.

General Motors, another iconic American automaker, plans to make only electric vehicles by 2035, and it isn’t alone in its ambitious goals: Hyundai, Honda, Volvo and Nissan all have aggressive plans to grow their electric fleets, and direct federal tax incentives as well as investments in charging infrastructure will only accelerate this transition and increase already high consumer demand.

So what message does Youngkin’s recent decision around Ford send to these other potential job creators as they’re looking to invest in other states and build new manufacturing facilities?

If there is a bright side to Youngkin’s decision to put far-right conspiracy theories ahead of what’s right for Virginia, the electric vehicle boom is here to stay. Virginia is still a Clean Cars state after Senate Democrats rejected multiple Youngkin-backed attempts to repeal our laws to bring more EVs to our state — efforts that will help meet already high consumer demand while securing cleaner air and addressing our state’s largest share of harmful carbon pollution.

Electric vehicles are our future. Youngkin can either accept this as fact or put himself further out of touch with reality and with his constituents who want to see our state address climate change and create the jobs of the future in the process.

