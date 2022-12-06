 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kitchen table issues

Column: Gov. Youngkin is tackling voter concerns ‘head on’

Gov. Glenn Youngkin gets a standing ovation as he enters the Virginia House of Delegates to give his State of the Commonwealth speech at the Capitol in Richmond on Monday.

In a column on Nov. 30 [“Where does the buck stop? Not with Youngkin”], House Minority Leader Don Scott produced a litany of complaints and criticisms about Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s nearly completed first year in office.

It would be easy to go point-by-point and refute the misinformation, half-truths and outright falsehoods in Del. Scott’s remarks. But a tit-for-tat, back-and-forth exchange isn’t what moves our commonwealth forward. Working together to accomplish shared goals, including accepting constructive criticism, is how we make progress.

For example, when Gov. Youngkin took office, it was clear that some local districts would not acknowledge that parents had the right to determine if their children wore masks in school. Young children were falling behind as they couldn’t see the faces of their teachers as they spoke, and kids who needed additional help with speech were simply stuck in an impossible situation.

Working together with the General Assembly, Youngkin advanced the legislation that made masks optional, and the COVID apocalypse forecast for our schools never materialized.

When it became clear that our schools were failing our students — not only with plummeting achievement scores but also lower standards — Youngkin reached out to the General Assembly to raise standards, devote more resources to our schools, and ensure that our children were taught how to think, not what to think.

When Democrats like Del. Scott criticize this governor, they do it at the shallowest level. They recite talking points, but never offer their own solutions to the problems we Virginians face. They act as if state government is Twitter, and the goal is to produce the snarkiest, most ‘in your face’ take that will generate clicks.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin gives his State of the Commonwealth speech in January to a joint session of the legislature in the House chamber.

That’s not how the real world works, and it’s not what Virginians want or need. Virginians want our leaders to step up and address their very real concerns. They’re worried their children aren’t getting a good education. They’re worried about college affordability, and their ever-rising power bills. They’re worried about putting food on the table in light of ever-rising inflation, and ensuring their communities are safe.

Tackling big problems head on, even when members of the other party say it’s impossible to fix, is true responsibility. Gov. Youngkin has done just that.

State government isn’t Twitter. Republicans like myself will continue to work with Gov. Youngkin this session and beyond to address the real concerns of Virginians. When we convene in January, our legislative package will address the issues most discussed around the kitchen table, not those that get the most attention on social media.

I hope Del. Scott and House Democrats will join us.

Michael Webert

Del. Michael Webert, R-Fauquier, is the House majority whip. Contact him at locusthillangus1@gmail.com.

