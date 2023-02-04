Hospitals are meant to be safe spaces where our team members provide compassionate care and healing. Yet, as our front-line health care employees know all too well – and as statistics on health care worker safety continue to present alarming trends – this is not always the case.
An April 2020 analysis by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics found that health care workers account for 73% of injuries from workplace violence. And a September survey by the American College of Emergency Physicians found that 85% of emergency physicians believe that the rate of violence experienced in emergency departments has increased over the past five years.
Over the past six months as I prepared for and assumed my new role as president and CEO of Sentara Healthcare, I met with many team members across our enterprise and heard firsthand their concerns for safety in clinical settings.
These numbers, trends and angst are unacceptable and underscore the need for stronger safeguards to protect our health care team members.
With this issue front and center, Sentara has proposed an additional workplace violence deterrent under consideration by the General Assembly this year in the form of House Bill 2456, introduced by Del. Angelia Williams Graves of Norfolk. This legislation would make it illegal to bring a gun, large-blade knife, explosive or stun weapon into a facility that treats individuals with mental illness. While this is the current policy that applies at all 12 Sentara hospital emergency departments, this legislation would impose a Class 1 misdemeanor on violations and permit facilities to seize weapons from non-law enforcement individuals.
As one of the largest not-for-profit integrated health care delivery systems in the U.S. Mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions, and the second largest private employer in the commonwealth, Sentara takes workplace safety seriously and continues to invest in decisive actions to mitigate risk to our 30,000 employees, patients and visitors.
Sentara recently implemented a visitor check-in and badging system at all 12 of our hospitals and is piloting a weapons detection system at two hospitals. Employee training on de-escalation techniques has been enhanced and expanded. Furthermore, Sentara encourages our team members to report workplace violence incidents, and strongly supports those who file criminal charges against their assailants through the court process.
We established an active shooter task force, have conducted security assessments at our hospitals, and conduct drills regularly. There is also posted signage throughout our hospitals defining unacceptable behaviors that can lead to expulsion.
These are just a few of our efforts to ensure the safety of our team members and, while Sentara has made significant investments and progress, workplace violence in health care settings continues to be a significant problem. This can create yet another barrier to solving the health care worker shortage facing our nation. Workplace violence should not be a reason health care workers consider leaving their profession, or for individuals to decide not to enter health care in the first place. Caregivers must be able to focus on patient care without worrying about physical threats.
Show your support for workplace safety and help provide additional protection for all of Virginia’s health care workers by contacting your local legislator.
We look forward to working with state lawmakers to pass this critical legislation.
Dennis Matheis is president and chief executive officer for Sentara Healthcare. Contact him at news@sentara.com.