In the early 1990s, I was in the throes of addiction and depression. The instinct of many who work in health care is to avoid dispatching those struggles on to other people. I felt isolated. I felt alone. I felt embarrassed, quite frankly. Thankfully, in time, I had others reach out to me with compassionate help, and by the grace of God, I have been in recovery for 27 years.

I received life-changing support from dentists in the Virginia Dental Association’s Caring Dentist Council. For the past 15 years, I have led that council, providing support for dentists and dental team members who are struggling with mental health issues and addiction. It is often a family member, a staff member or other loved one who refers a health care provider to us for assistance.

Over time, attitudes toward those suffering from mental health challenges and the disease of alcoholism and addiction have rightly changed.

Despite the progress we have made as a profession and as a society in addressing the stigma of seeking help, there remains significant fear for loss of license and losing the ability to serve in the profession that gives a provider purpose. And until this year, the licensure process itself included outdated questions that could be a barrier to health professionals seeking care.

This year, the General Assembly passed and Gov. Glenn Youngkin has signed into law legislation to help Virginia move in a better direction, including an emergency clause that allows it to go into effect immediately with his signature.

House Bill 1573 directs “the Department of Health Professions to amend its licensure, certification and registration applications to remove any existing questions pertaining to mental health conditions and impairment.”

The Medical Society of Virginia recommended substitute language that reads:

Do you have any reason to believe that you would pose a risk to the safety or well-being of your patients or clients?

Are you able to perform the essential functions of a practitioner in your area of practice with or without reasonable accommodation?

This important change protects patients and allows health care workers to stop suffering in silence and receive needed help.

When we stigmatize mental health issues, we isolate people who are suffering and make it harder to heal. When health care providers can receive compassionate care for mental health issues, it’s better for them and better for their patients.

It takes a lot for anyone to take the steps of acknowledging they need help, and fear of loss of license, stigma and loss of purpose for a health care provider can add to that challenge.

If you’re a dentist, dental team member or other health care provider who is currently going through a challenging time, you may not see it, but the provider community is behind you. We want you to heal and be able to be well, healthy and happy.

We have seen over the past few years in particular that our health care workers, with their skill and specialized training, are an essential national resource. This legislation will make it easier for those health care workers to seek and receive the care they need. I applaud the Virginia General Assembly for taking this important step and Gov. Youngkin for signing it into law.