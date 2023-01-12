Column: Hold irresponsible gun owners accountable

In 2022, for the first time in our country’s modern history, guns became the leading cause of death for children, surpassing even motor vehicle accidents. In 2000, barely one death out of every 10 among children was caused by guns. That number has almost doubled in 20 years. In 2021, gun deaths by suicide, homicide and accident among those under 18 totaled 3,597. The only way children get their hands on the weapons that are now their own leading cause of death is when adults purchase those weapons and fail to properly store them.

These facts took on a tragic face Jan. 6 in Newport News, when a 6-year-old purposefully shot his first-grade teacher, leaving her in critical condition. But this is not an isolated incident. Only two years ago, the Henrico County community was shattered when a middle school boy accessed a gun from his home and murdered one of his classmates. Across Virginia and the nation, these incidents happen all too frequently. In Virginia, from 2015 to 2019, more than 85 children died of gun violence each year. That means, on average, seven of Virginia’s youngest sons and daughters lost their lives from gun-related injuries each month.

We must act decisively to ensure that Virginia’s children are shielded from this carnage by making sure gun owners store their weapons safely in every home where a minor is present. How we do that is no mystery: It is by passing legislation that holds gun owners accountable if they do not safely store their guns. As Allison Anderman of the Giffords Law Center noted in The New York Times article on the Newport News shooting, “Virginia’s law is on the weaker end of the spectrum of these types of laws.”

This year, we are each introducing bills in the Virginia legislature to tighten standards for safe gun storage and hold adults responsible when they improperly store weapons. It is unacceptable that the person responsible for placing a weapon in the hands of a minor has little to no legal responsibility for these tragedies.

Sen. Boysko’s bill will require anyone who knows that a minor under 18 years of age is present in their home to store guns unloaded in a locked location, and makes it a Class 1 misdemeanor to fail to do so. This is a simple, effective and important first step to ensure that minors can’t easily access guns. The bill also contains important exceptions for things like family antiques and weapons carried on their person.

Del. VanValkenburg’s bill will hold the firearm owner accountable should a minor gain access to a firearm and use it to inflict harm on themselves or others. In VanValkenburg’s bill, there is also a heightened punishment for a firearm owner should a minor use their gun to cause harm and that minor had been convicted of a violent crime or the subject of a school threat assessment. We need to ensure people act preemptively to keep potentially dangerous weapons out of the hands of minors. Both approaches will encourage safe and responsible gun ownership.

Last year, when we introduced a safe storage bill in the House of Delegates, the Virginia GOP sent it to a Republican-dominated subcommittee, where it was killed late on a Thursday night by a 6-4 vote. Many measures trying to reduce gun violence met the same fate. We hope that this year the bills will get a vote on the full floor and that all 140 members of the General Assembly will get a chance to vote. We believe that these bills have the bipartisan support of a majority of both houses of the legislature and that most legislators know we need to act.

In 2019, during a special session called by Gov. Ralph Northam to address gun violence, the House Republican leadership allowed the NRA to set up its office in the speaker’s office as they plotted a strategy to end the session without passing legislation. While they were temporarily successful in defeating gun violence bills, voters that November elected a Democratic majority, empowering us to act. We believe Virginians still want us to act.

In 2022, the Kaiser Family Foundation compared a set of nations of similar size and wealth. Of that group, the United States accounted for 46% of the child population but 97% of all child gun deaths. In 2020, Virginia, under the leadership of Northam, we began to take steps to address gun violence. We must continue to make progress. Our kids are depending on us to do the right thing.

