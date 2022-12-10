Column: Hospitals cross-subsidize to stay afloat, and serve all communities

Although the worst of COVID-19 mercifully appears behind us, Virginia hospitals remain busy and on duty.

Already this fall, Virginia has faced an early surge of patients with flu-like illness and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) that can cause serious illness and hospitalization in children and older adults.

Public health data suggests a particularly challenging flu and respiratory disease season will confront us this fall and winter, which could further strain hospitals, doctors’ offices and other providers.

These trends are on top of the nearly 500 COVID-19 patients Virginia hospitals continue to treat each day while also facing the continued fallout of a global health crisis that cost them billions in lost revenue and new expenses.

The past three years have left health care professionals exhausted and emotionally spent, which only complicates the challenge of health care workforce shortages and the mushrooming contract labor costs needed to offset them.

Meanwhile, a grim financial forecast looms with 2022 hospital operating margins falling behind pre-pandemic levels, according to the national health care consulting firm Kaufman Hall.

Fitch Ratings service likewise projects hospitals will face financial challenges and “deteriorating conditions” continuing into 2023.

That’s on top of inflationary pressures and federal Medicare cuts that took effect earlier this year.

There’s also the ongoing inadequacy of Medicaid and Medicare reimbursements to health care providers amounting to pennies on the dollar compared to the actual cost of care.

Bleak news about hospital financial challenges shines a spotlight on the reality that operating a health care facility is a financially precarious balancing act.

More than 100 hospitals are in operation across Virginia. In 2019, before COVID-19 arrived, one-fourth of them had negative operating margins. Among rural hospitals, 40% were in the red that year.

Hospitals and the health systems that operate them maintain a complex and delicate financial structure to stay afloat to provide life-sustaining medical care to people in communities across Virginia 24/7 year-round.

This includes inadequate Medicaid and Medicare payments, which represent the majority of hospital admissions, commercial insurance payments based on negotiated rates, and an array of other government programs, including the 340B discount drug program.

Established in 1992, 340B enables hospitals serving low-income patients to stretch federal resources and provide more comprehensive care to their communities. It helps patients affordably access costly drugs that treat life-threatening diseases such as cancer and HIV.

The drug program is just one example of the ways hospitals serve the needs of low-income patients and families.

In 2020, Virginia hospitals provided $432 million in charity care to patients, and absorbed more than $1.3 billion in Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement shortfalls.

Since 2019, Virginia hospitals have also covered the state share of Medicaid expansion costs, which in fiscal year 2023 exceeds $600 million in hospital payments to the state to subsidize coverage for more than 690,000 low-income Virginians.

These programs are components of the complicated structure of the broader health care delivery system that is fundamentally unbalanced.

In this environment, health systems by necessity cross-subsidize services and facilities to remain viable and open to provide people care in their hour of need.

Hospitals offer many service lines, including critical services such as trauma care, burn units and psychiatric treatment that tend to lose money but are essential to public well-being.

Other service lines are revenue-positive and help offset money-losing services. The same principle applies to individual hospitals within larger health systems.

Many Virginia hospitals lose money each year and would not survive without a health system taking revenue from one service line, program, or facility and using it to cross-subsidize struggling facilities and care programs.

Without this cross-subsidization, hospitals in disadvantaged or remote communities might not survive long-term.

This includes hospitals in communities such as Richmond’s East End, Petersburg, Portsmouth, Emporia, Franklin, Kilmarnock, and places in Southside and Southwest Virginia that larger health systems keep afloat.

These models exist in urban and rural communities across Virginia and the U.S. where health systems subsidize money-losing hospitals so people have a place to go when they have a medical emergency.

We can and should have a rational discussion about improving our health care system.

But that conversation must be informed by facts about the substantial financial and public health contributions hospitals make, not sensational and misleading news headlines that lack critical context and understanding about how the health care delivery system functions.

From the Archives: Southside Plaza 0818_POD_jcpenney001 1004_POD_Southside Plaza 1101_POD_S & W Cafeteria 1121_POD_Southside Plaza POD_0909_High's POD_0926_Southside Plaza Southside Plaza Southside Plaza Southside Plaza Southside Plaza Southside Plaza Southside Plaza Southside Plaza Southside Plaza Southside Plaza Southside Plaza