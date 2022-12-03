Column: Hospitals’ exploitation of safety programs must stop

Virginians continue to struggle with both mounting health challenges and rising health costs. Vulnerable communities in the commonwealth, including medically underserved communities and communities of color, continue to disproportionately feel the burden. Yet, at the exact moment when many patients and their families are desperate for financial relief, some large hospital systems are exploiting safety net programs designed to help underserved patients to drive up their bottom lines. Increased transparency and accountability in these programs, including the federal 340B Drug Pricing Program, are critical to ensure that vulnerable Virginians are receiving the help they need.

In 1992, Congress created the 340B Drug Pricing Program to address national gaps in access to critical health care and to “stretch scarce federal resources as much as possible.” The program was originally designed to provide certain hospitals with discounted medications to help at-need patients and required those hospitals to demonstrate that they serve a federally pre-determined percentage of vulnerable patients.

However, the program lacks the regulatory oversight needed to ensure hospitals and clinics pass savings received from discounted drugs on to Virginia patients. Therefore, hospitals can utilize savings from the 340B program outside of necessary patient or charity care.

A recent investigation found that Bon Secours Mercy Health, a major nonprofit health care chain, took advantage of the 340B program through Richmond Community Hospital, a cash-strapped primary care center in a predominantly Black neighborhood in Richmond’s East End, to generate over $100 million in profit. At the same time, Bon Secours continued to slash critical health care services at the Richmond hospital, including their intensive care unit.

More than 55% of Virginians have experienced health care affordability burdens in the past year. In addition, over 2.7 million Virginians, or 31% of the population, are living in a health care desert with limited access to equitable health care. Virginia’s minority and low-income populations also experience greater health inequalities — more than 53% of Richmond’s population is Black or Latino.

Now, Virginians are calling for more transparency and oversight of the 340B program. The mayor of Richmond, Levar M. Stoney, urged U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra to investigate 340B abuse in Virginia, saying that these hospitals cannot profit off the backs of Black and brown Virginians.

Virginia patients need access to critical health care services, and programs like 340B, which are intended to alleviate health care costs burdens, are failing to meet these patients’ needs. According to the Virginia Department of Public Health, over 2.2 million Virginians are living with a chronic condition such as diabetes, heart disease or cancer. Communities of color in Virginia often experience worse health outcomes. In Richmond alone, hypertension affects 42% of Black Virginians compared to 28% of white Virginians. In addition, Black patients in Virginia experience higher rates of heart disease and stroke mortality. Black people have the highest death rate and shortest survival of any racial or ethnic group in the United States for most cancers, yet Bon Secours marked up Keytruda, a cancer drug, by more than 700% for the patients seeking care at Richmond Community Hospital.

Health care costs have increased dramatically across the United States, reaching $4.1 trillion in 2020.

The 340B program has greatly expanded across the country, with discounted purchases under the 340B program reaching nearly $44 billion, 87% of the purchases coming from hospitals.

However, few hospitals meet their obligations and reinvest in the communities they are intended to be serving. The Office of Inspector General found that 67% of 340B hospitals still required uninsured patients to pay the full prices on medication obtained through the program. According to a new report from the Center for Medicine in the Public Interest, 72% of private nonprofit hospitals had a fair share deficit, which means they spent less on charity care and community investment than they received in tax incentives. Bon Secours reported that since 2018, it had spent more than $19 million supporting organizations and initiatives throughout metropolitan Richmond, yet Richmond Community Hospital is struggling with severely limited supplies and facilities to provide care for local patients.

Virginians, particularly low income, underserved and minority communities, cannot afford to lose out on critical health care any longer. Greater transparency is needed to ensure that savings from the 340B Drug Pricing Program are going toward the intended patients or communities. We cannot continue to neglect disadvantaged communities in Virginia.