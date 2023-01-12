Column: House Democrats are ready to fight for Virginia

Virginia House Democrats are entering the 2023 General Assembly session with the goal of coming together to ensure Virginians have more of what they deserve: freedom, prosperity and peace of mind that their representatives are working to move us forward regardless of party. Unfortunately, we know MAGA Republicans will try to distract their constituents with culture war windmills. We are poised to take on MAGA Republicans in the House of Delegates by standing up for Virginians’ reproductive freedoms, access to real economic opportunities and safe communities.

House Democrats remain committed to moving Virginia forward. Even in the minority, we are working on modeling commonsense leadership for the commonwealth – because it is certainly not coming from the other party. But Virginia is facing real issues: Our public education system needs state leaders to be its champions, not adversaries. Rising costs are squeezing Virginians while Republicans propose even more corporate tax cuts. Across the country – and here in Virginia – MAGA Republicans are falling over themselves to strip away reproductive rights. If they are willing to listen to the needs and will of the people instead of kowtowing to the most extreme wing of their party, we can work together to deliver real solutions for Virginians this coming legislative session.

Our top priority in the House this session is strengthening Virginia’s education system. That means keeping our kids safe in the classroom and ensuring our state hires the best teachers, so students have the best opportunity to succeed. Unfortunately, instead of addressing real education issues like school safety and our teacher staffing shortage, Gov. Glenn Youngkin is trying to politicize our students and undermine our public schools. Youngkin proposed history standards with help from anti-public education conservative think tanks that would have removed Martin Luther King Jr. from elementary schools curriculums — a plan so extreme that Youngkin’s own Board of Education rejected the draft standards.

This sideshow is not what Virginia students need. They need well-funded schools and secure classrooms because no one can be expected to learn where they don’t feel safe. After more heartbreaking mass shootings in Charlottesville and Chesapeake, we need to build on the gun reforms Democrats passed in 2020. But MAGA Republicans in Virginia won’t support the commonsense measures Virginians overwhelmingly want. Instead, they are trying to repeal our “red flag” law that has been used hundreds of times to prevent tragedies and protect our communities, and they want to make it even easier for dangerous people to carry hidden guns. Democrats want to see rising test scores — not skyrocketing gun violence.

Next, I’m hoping Virginia Republicans will take a break from stoking divisive culture wars and work with Democrats to lower costs and promote the economic freedom of all Virginians. From high prices at the grocery store and the gas pump to the rising cost of housing, we are all feeling the pressure of inflation. Virginia Democrats want to relieve some of that pressure and make life easier for you. We are focused on lowering your child care costs and medical bills so you can keep more of what you earn. We have a plan to lower taxes and provide relief to working families here in Virginia by ensuring that everyone who qualifies gets the full Earned Income Tax Credit. I believe the House of Delegates can come together this session to deliver for working Virginians – if House Republicans choose to work for the people instead of right-wing extremists.

Finally, since Republicans pushed the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade last year, it is crucial that the General Assembly acts to defend reproductive freedom. We’ve all seen the devastating stories coming out of red states that have banned abortion, but MAGA Republicans are still obsessed with attacking our rights. They have proposed multiple new abortion bans here in Virginia. Here’s the truth: Abortion is health care and, when you restrict access to health care, you put lives in danger. The last thing state legislatures should be doing is going against the will of the people to guarantee that women will suffer. Virginia Democrats know that the government doesn’t belong in the doctor’s office, and we are fighting tooth and nail to block these extreme bans from becoming law.

These are our priorities — cutting through the partisan noise and the trumped-up MAGA divisions to get things back to normal for Virginia’s families. It’s an honor to serve the people of Virginia, and House Democrats will fight every day to serve you well.

Close 1 of 21 Floods 12-04-1932: Flooding in Richmond. Floods 04-29-1937 (cutline): Sand bags help keep river away--Nineteenth and Dock Street presented this scene yesterday. Floods 12-04-1934: Flooding of the James River. Floods 09-09-1935 (cutline): River Ravages Wharf Warehouse--Graphic scene at the Richmond-New York boat line wharf as the waters began to recede. The men pictured are standing on the roof of a helper's shack, torn from its moorings by the invading river. Floods 04-27-1937 (cutline): Workers battle flood--Some of the 200 WPA workers engaged in the frantic job of erecting dykes on the lower river front to protect Richmond from the flooded James, which is expected to hit a 26-foot crest today. Floods 09-07-1935 (cutline): James Imperils Lower City Area--From Mayo's Island, itself flooded, the photographer snapped this shot of the raging James sweeping down under the Fourteenth Street Bridge to endager the city's sanitation system. From over the State reports continued to come in indicating widespread crop and property damage throughout the Old Dominion, with roads and railways tired up and communications down. Floods 01-22-1937: Flooding in Richmond Floods 02-17-1936 (cutline): Not needed now--A great figurative sigh of relief went up along the Richmond waterfront yesterday when it was realized that sand bags prevented flooding. Floods 09-08-1935 (cutline): Small rowboats as they floated across the submerged bridge at Seventeenth and Dock Streets. Scores of rowboats were roaming about yesterday over territory ordinarily dry land but for the duration of the flood many feet under water. Floods 04-29-1937: Flooding in Richmond. Floods 04-29-1937: Flooding in Richmond Floods 04-27-1937 (cutline): Tobacco moved to higher ground--This huge truck was one of many busy yesterday moving tobacco from South Side warehouses. Note the "reserved seat" of the young man riding on a drum. Floods 04-27-1937 (cutline): Sand bags help keep river away--Nineteenth and Dock Street presented this scene yesterday. Several score men worked feverishly to strengthen the dyke, while a still larger crowd found entertainment on the sidelines. Flood, 1934 1934: When the rains came. Tate Field—home of the professional Richmond Colts of the Class B Piedmont League—was flooded. Flood, 1936 March 1936: Flood-Ridden Harbor Area—Driest haven along the city harbor yesterday as the storm-fed James rapidly rose toward an all-time flood peak was the United States destroyer Leary, tied up at the city dock. The aerial shot shows the wharves and the Richmond skyline, looking up the raging river. Flood, 1936 March 1936: Southern Depot Awash—Halted was all street car service in the area when the James rose to flood the Southern Railway Depot in South Richmond on lower Hull Street. A rowboat was used by employees to enter the station and a few trucks ventured through the water early in the afternoon yesterday. Flood, 1936 March 1936: City residents view floodwaters of the James River once again. Floods, 1936 March 1936: These office workers employed in the lower section of South Richmond yesterday had no choice in the matter—that is, unless they wanted to wade or swim—so they took to the boats. The young woman shown above is being ferried to high ground at Second and Hull Streets. Flood, 1935 September 1935: Slaving to save the city pumping station--An army of 265 men and 70 trucks were found by Photographers Colognori and South at the City's Shockoe Creek Pumping Station working heroically reinforcing the dykes with sandbags in an effort to save the sanitations of the five-mile area controlled by the plant. Credit for the valiant fight goes to Director of Public Works Gamble Bowers and his force. 