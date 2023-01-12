 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HOUSE DEMOCRATIC AGENDA

Column: House Democrats are ready to fight for Virginia

Virginia House Democrats are entering the 2023 General Assembly session with the goal of coming together to ensure Virginians have more of what they deserve: freedom, prosperity and peace of mind that their representatives are working to move us forward regardless of party. Unfortunately, we know MAGA Republicans will try to distract their constituents with culture war windmills. We are poised to take on MAGA Republicans in the House of Delegates by standing up for Virginians’ reproductive freedoms, access to real economic opportunities and safe communities.

House Democrats remain committed to moving Virginia forward. Even in the minority, we are working on modeling commonsense leadership for the commonwealth – because it is certainly not coming from the other party. But Virginia is facing real issues: Our public education system needs state leaders to be its champions, not adversaries. Rising costs are squeezing Virginians while Republicans propose even more corporate tax cuts. Across the country – and here in Virginia – MAGA Republicans are falling over themselves to strip away reproductive rights. If they are willing to listen to the needs and will of the people instead of kowtowing to the most extreme wing of their party, we can work together to deliver real solutions for Virginians this coming legislative session.

Don Scott

Our top priority in the House this session is strengthening Virginia’s education system. That means keeping our kids safe in the classroom and ensuring our state hires the best teachers, so students have the best opportunity to succeed. Unfortunately, instead of addressing real education issues like school safety and our teacher staffing shortage, Gov. Glenn Youngkin is trying to politicize our students and undermine our public schools. Youngkin proposed history standards with help from anti-public education conservative think tanks that would have removed Martin Luther King Jr. from elementary schools curriculums — a plan so extreme that Youngkin’s own Board of Education rejected the draft standards.

This sideshow is not what Virginia students need. They need well-funded schools and secure classrooms because no one can be expected to learn where they don’t feel safe. After more heartbreaking mass shootings in Charlottesville and Chesapeake, we need to build on the gun reforms Democrats passed in 2020. But MAGA Republicans in Virginia won’t support the commonsense measures Virginians overwhelmingly want. Instead, they are trying to repeal our “red flag” law that has been used hundreds of times to prevent tragedies and protect our communities, and they want to make it even easier for dangerous people to carry hidden guns. Democrats want to see rising test scores — not skyrocketing gun violence.

Next, I’m hoping Virginia Republicans will take a break from stoking divisive culture wars and work with Democrats to lower costs and promote the economic freedom of all Virginians. From high prices at the grocery store and the gas pump to the rising cost of housing, we are all feeling the pressure of inflation. Virginia Democrats want to relieve some of that pressure and make life easier for you. We are focused on lowering your child care costs and medical bills so you can keep more of what you earn. We have a plan to lower taxes and provide relief to working families here in Virginia by ensuring that everyone who qualifies gets the full Earned Income Tax Credit. I believe the House of Delegates can come together this session to deliver for working Virginians – if House Republicans choose to work for the people instead of right-wing extremists.

Finally, since Republicans pushed the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade last year, it is crucial that the General Assembly acts to defend reproductive freedom. We’ve all seen the devastating stories coming out of red states that have banned abortion, but MAGA Republicans are still obsessed with attacking our rights. They have proposed multiple new abortion bans here in Virginia. Here’s the truth: Abortion is health care and, when you restrict access to health care, you put lives in danger. The last thing state legislatures should be doing is going against the will of the people to guarantee that women will suffer. Virginia Democrats know that the government doesn’t belong in the doctor’s office, and we are fighting tooth and nail to block these extreme bans from becoming law.

These are our priorities — cutting through the partisan noise and the trumped-up MAGA divisions to get things back to normal for Virginia’s families. It’s an honor to serve the people of Virginia, and House Democrats will fight every day to serve you well.

Del. Don Scott of Portsmouth represents the 80th House District and serves as Democratic leader in the Virginia House of Delegates. Contact him at deldscott@house.virginia.gov.

