In recent years, Virginia has made meaningful strides toward addressing one of the greatest threats to humankind – climate change. One of the most significant actions Virginia lawmakers have taken to address this escalating risk was voting in 2020 to join the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI), a multistate emissions reduction program that will cut power sector carbon dioxide pollution by 30% within the next decade. In addition, participating in RGGI generates hundreds of millions in revenue that Virginia spends on flood mitigation projects and low-income, energy-efficiency improvements, which can generate billions of dollars in economic activity over the course of the decade.

Low-income energy-efficiency funding is an important and often overlooked benefit of our participation in RGGI. Since joining in 2021, RGGI has generated over $250 million for low-income energy efficiency in Virginia – more than double the amount of funding otherwise available from federal, state and utility-sponsored, low-income energy-efficiency programs currently operating in the state.

These energy-efficiency programs help Virginia’s low-income residents make essential improvements to their homes, which in turn reduce their energy bills and improve safety. Low-income housing tends to have fixable inefficiencies – such as thin insulation and substandard heating systems – leading to unnecessarily high energy bills. Continued energy-efficiency funding can help address the significant “energy burden” challenges facing many of Virginia’s low-income residents.

I recently led a team of researchers at Virginia Commonwealth University’s L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs to model the measurable impacts of the energy-efficiency revenue that would be generated if Virginia stays in RGGI through 2030. Our goal was to understand the extent to which these programs can address the ongoing problem of high energy burden among Virginia’s low-income residents, and to estimate the impacts that these energy-efficiency investments could have on the broader Virginia economy.

In our report, titled “Investing in Virginia Through Energy Efficiency: An Analysis of the Impacts of RGGI and the HIEE Program,” we found that staying in RGGI through 2030 would produce between $1.25 billion and $1.65 billion for low-income energy-efficiency projects over the course of the decade. This would fund energy-efficiency improvements for between 100,000 and 130,000 low-income homes, saving them an average of $676 per year per household – resulting in $70 million to $80 million in total customer bill savings per year.

These investments in energy efficiency can help to address the significant “energy burden” challenges facing many low-income Virginians. Our state has approximately 579,000 low-income households in census tracts with a “high” average low-income energy burden, meaning that they spend more than 6% of their income on home energy costs (e.g., heating, cooling, etc.). About 154,000 of those households are in census tracts with a “severe” average low-income energy burden, meaning that home energy costs exceed 10% of household income.

Across the state, the average low-income household spends 7% of their income on energy costs, while extremely low-income households spend 17%. For comparison, families that are not low-income under federal standards spend on average only 2% of their household income on energy.

The energy-efficiency funds generated by Virginia’s participation in RGGI can be particularly helpful in many of Virginia’s rural communities, as the average energy burden for low-income residents exceeds the “severe” threshold across most of Southwest Virginia, Southside Virginia, the Northern Neck and the Eastern Shore. In some census tracts – mostly in Southside – the average energy burden for low-income households is above 20%, or more than double the severe energy burden threshold. There are also concentrations of severe low-income energy burden in some urban neighborhoods, particularly in parts of Richmond, Hampton, Newport News, Norfolk and Portsmouth.

Furthermore, the projected $1.25 billion to $1.65 billion in energy-efficiency revenue generated through RGGI would have a statewide economic impact of between $2.03 billion and $2.67 billion. In other words, every dollar spent on low-income energy-efficiency projects produces another 67 cents in additional economic impacts, as contractors purchase materials and equipment from local suppliers and as workers spend their wages at local businesses. This new economic activity would create and sustain up to 2,000 new jobs at an average salary of over $50,000.

Our report shows that the energy-efficiency funds generated by Virginia’s participation in RGGI could go a long way toward addressing the problem of energy burden in Virginia’s low-income communities. Continuing to invest half of the state’s RGGI revenue in low-income energy-efficiency projects would also have tremendous spinoff economic benefits for Virginia.

I encourage lawmakers and citizens alike to explore the results of this new report. The findings are clear: Virginia’s participation in RGGI creates jobs and economic growth while lowering energy bills for low-income households across the state. If we want a successful and equitable transition to clean energy, we must acknowledge the measurable benefits provided by energy efficiency.

