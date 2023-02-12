I hear it all the time from people in my district and across the commonwealth: The cost of medicine is too high, growing rapidly, and is unsustainable.

The ballooning cost of medicine is an increasing financial burden for all Virginians. If the inflation of other necessities was the same as that of prescription drugs, a gallon of milk would be $13 and a gallon of gas would cost over $12.

Repeated price increases have been devastating for far too many Virginians, particularly seniors living on fixed incomes. Medicine only works if you can afford it, and frankly, this is a life-or-death issue for too many right now. Approximately 632,000 Virginians live with diabetes, and the cost of insulin has increased 600% in the past 20 years – about 10 times the rate of inflation.

Rapid prescription drug inflation is one of the largest drivers of health care costs overall, with pharmaceutical companies hiking the price of over 1,100 medications in 2021 alone. Nearly all of these increases were higher than the rate of inflation. In 2022, those same companies raised prescription prices yet again, with an average increase of 31.6%.

Here in Virginia, we are paying almost 40% more than the national average. High costs are causing nearly 1 in 4 Virginians to either go off or ration their prescribed medicines.

Luckily this year, my colleagues and I have a chance to finally put a cap on exponential drug price inflation by creating a Prescription Drug Affordability Board, or PDAB. I am proud to be the chief co-patron of the bill by state Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax City, that would create a small, independent group of health care experts to analyze high-priced prescription drugs and institute reasonable limits. The proposal builds on legislation passed in 2021 that improved transparency in prescription drug pricing.

The board would have the power to set maximum payment limits on the most expensive drugs, such as Humira and Stelara. It will take the burden off families dealing with a sick child, give some peace of mind to young students trying to scrape by and give more flexibility to seniors on fixed or limited income.

It is our obligation as public servants to do what we can to help people. Right now, our people need help affording the medicine they need to stay healthy. Our bill would help. If a PDAB bill is passed in 2023, Virginia will join a number of other states that have formed Prescription Drug Affordability Boards in recent years. In 2019, Maryland became the first state to pass legislation to create such a board, with bipartisan support. A Mason-Dixon poll last year showed that 82% of Virginians – including bipartisan majorities – support the establishment of a PDAB.

Pharmaceutical companies might argue that setting the cost of any medication will limit the drug company’s ability to do important research and development. However, studies have found no correlation between high prices, and research and development costs. But, they did find that manufacturers spend more money on advertising than research.

This board will help people. The burden of high prescription drug prices will always fall on the less fortunate and disadvantaged. To me, that is unacceptable. We have an opportunity to do the right thing and to help thousands of our fellow neighbors.

I hope that all of my colleagues in the General Assembly will join me in this effort.

