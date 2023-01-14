Column: How to make ‘school choice’ reality for disadvantaged students

I recently saw a news story in which Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears was advocating for a voucher-based “school choice” program that would be funded by federal education monies. Her main justification was that such a program would benefit economically disadvantaged students.
I have always been intrigued by what voucher proponents see as “school choice.” In reality, it would not be choice for families. It would be taxpayer-funded choice for private schools to pick the students they want and exclude the students they want to avoid. Regular public schools are required to take all students who come to their doors.
Under the structure advocated by Ms. Earle-Sears and her allies, private schools hold all the cards. Parents may want to “choose” a particular private school for their child. But if this student is struggling academically, has special needs or has had behavioral or even legal problems, it is unlikely that most private schools would accept this student.
Private schools are not generally in the business of taking kids who present a lot of challenges, unless of course the family will donate a lot of money or the student is a particularly good athlete. It’s pretty certain that most private school parents don’t want students in their schools who will take time and resources from their own children.
I’d like to make a reasonable proposal for what might be a fair and equitable school choice structure. I believe that honest-to-goodness choice might possibly occur if the following provisions were in place:
Private schools benefiting from taxpayer funds would be required to operate under fully open or blind lottery-based enrollment beginning with the next entering class. Students already enrolled would be grandfathered in, but any vacancies that occur would also be filled by lottery. Private schools would further be required to widely publicize open or lottery enrollment opportunities consistent with regulations that would be developed by the General Assembly and given the force of law.
Private schools benefiting from taxpayer funds would be prohibited from excluding special needs students, economically disadvantaged students or non-English-speaking students.
Private schools benefiting from taxpayer funds would be required to provide free transportation and meals to students who are eligible for the federal school breakfast and lunch program. (Transportation is a particularly difficult barrier to school choice for economically disadvantaged families.)
Private schools benefiting from taxpayer funds would be required to meet all of the due process and accountability requirements met by regular public schools. This means that students could not be excluded from a private school due to lack of achievement or because of minor disciplinary infractions. It also means that private schools would be subject to all state testing and other public reporting requirements, including disaggregation of data based on race and socioeconomic status.
These very reasonable provisions would provide private schools a wonderful opportunity to showcase how their programs would positively impact students from a diversity of backgrounds in that no participating private school would be required to change their academic or other programs in any way. These provisions would certainly increase opportunities for private schools to serve the disadvantaged and underserved students that “choice” advocates so persistently claim to want to serve.
I have frequently presented these ideas to private school colleagues, who have generally backpedaled with concerns about “fit” and “autonomy.” I have my own opinion about what these code words mean. My guess is that most private schools would not be interested in this kind of structure. While they want to tap into public money, they still want to control their clientele. Public schools don’t have that option.
Unfortunately, I don’t believe that legislation with these provisions could ever get passed in Virginia, or anywhere else for that matter. “Choice” has little to do with a legitimate desire for competition or increasing the educational marketplace for disadvantaged students. Rather, it has more to do with using public funds to subsidize exclusivity, and possibly even segregation.
To be legitimate, “choice” needs to operate on a much more level playing field in terms of private school access for disadvantaged students. However, I fear that a level playing field is not what Ms. Earle-Sears and “choice” proponents really want.
Frank Morgan is the former superintendent of Goochland County Public Schools. Contact him at drfrankemorgan@gmail.com.