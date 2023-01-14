Column: How to make ‘school choice’ reality for disadvantaged students

I recently saw a news story in which Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears was advocating for a voucher-based “school choice” program that would be funded by federal education monies. Her main justification was that such a program would benefit economically disadvantaged students.

I have always been intrigued by what voucher proponents see as “school choice.” In reality, it would not be choice for families. It would be taxpayer-funded choice for private schools to pick the students they want and exclude the students they want to avoid. Regular public schools are required to take all students who come to their doors.

Under the structure advocated by Ms. Earle-Sears and her allies, private schools hold all the cards. Parents may want to “choose” a particular private school for their child. But if this student is struggling academically, has special needs or has had behavioral or even legal problems, it is unlikely that most private schools would accept this student.

Private schools are not generally in the business of taking kids who present a lot of challenges, unless of course the family will donate a lot of money or the student is a particularly good athlete. It’s pretty certain that most private school parents don’t want students in their schools who will take time and resources from their own children.

I’d like to make a reasonable proposal for what might be a fair and equitable school choice structure. I believe that honest-to-goodness choice might possibly occur if the following provisions were in place:

Private schools benefiting from taxpayer funds would be required to operate under fully open or blind lottery-based enrollment beginning with the next entering class. Students already enrolled would be grandfathered in, but any vacancies that occur would also be filled by lottery. Private schools would further be required to widely publicize open or lottery enrollment opportunities consistent with regulations that would be developed by the General Assembly and given the force of law.

Private schools benefiting from taxpayer funds would be prohibited from excluding special needs students, economically disadvantaged students or non-English-speaking students.

Private schools benefiting from taxpayer funds would be required to provide free transportation and meals to students who are eligible for the federal school breakfast and lunch program. (Transportation is a particularly difficult barrier to school choice for economically disadvantaged families.)

Private schools benefiting from taxpayer funds would be required to meet all of the due process and accountability requirements met by regular public schools. This means that students could not be excluded from a private school due to lack of achievement or because of minor disciplinary infractions. It also means that private schools would be subject to all state testing and other public reporting requirements, including disaggregation of data based on race and socioeconomic status.

These very reasonable provisions would provide private schools a wonderful opportunity to showcase how their programs would positively impact students from a diversity of backgrounds in that no participating private school would be required to change their academic or other programs in any way. These provisions would certainly increase opportunities for private schools to serve the disadvantaged and underserved students that “choice” advocates so persistently claim to want to serve.

I have frequently presented these ideas to private school colleagues, who have generally backpedaled with concerns about “fit” and “autonomy.” I have my own opinion about what these code words mean. My guess is that most private schools would not be interested in this kind of structure. While they want to tap into public money, they still want to control their clientele. Public schools don’t have that option.

Unfortunately, I don’t believe that legislation with these provisions could ever get passed in Virginia, or anywhere else for that matter. “Choice” has little to do with a legitimate desire for competition or increasing the educational marketplace for disadvantaged students. Rather, it has more to do with using public funds to subsidize exclusivity, and possibly even segregation.

To be legitimate, “choice” needs to operate on a much more level playing field in terms of private school access for disadvantaged students. However, I fear that a level playing field is not what Ms. Earle-Sears and “choice” proponents really want.

Close 1 of 9 Rescue 11-01-1972: Rescue vehicle parked by the river. Rescue 04-07-1971: Rescue squad at scene of auto accident at Thompson Street and Monument Avenue. Rescue 07-28-1966 (cutline): Three injured on Interstate 95 Raymond D. Ashe, a member of the Ashland Rescue Squad, gives first aid to Miss Ellen Baum, 14, niece of Mr. and Mrs. Alexander Mininberg of Washington on Interstate 95 about six miles north of Ashland. Mr. and Mrs. Miniberg were pinned in the front seat of their car, which went out of control about noon yesterday in the southbound lane and crashed against an embankment. Mr. and Mrs. Mininberg were taken to Richmond Memorial Hosptial to be treated. Rescue 01-04-1960: Rescue men leaving the scene. Rescue 10-16-1972 (cutline): Rescue Squad Parade: The Henrico Volunteer Rescue Squad held a parade yesterday to kick of its 1972 fund drive. Five other rescue squads participated in the parade that began in Sandston and ended at the host squad's new headquarters at 5401 Huntman Road. The fund drive goal is $30,000. Rescue 08-18-1980 (cutline): Sue, Bill Collins check rescue equipment in new squad program. Rescue 06-15-1973 (cutline): Mary Lou Mountcastle, Sarah Cooley, and Mary Beth Wilson of the Henrico Volunteer Rescue Squad. Rescue 12-14-1983 (cutline): Mark Hardy, Mike Watson, Russ Mollenauer and Debbie Mollenauer form the tactical squad for the Hanover County Tactical Rescue Team. Rescue 12-13-1973 (cutline): East Hanover crew communicates on the move. Mrs. Joyce Gill, Mrs. Betty Throckmorton. From the Archives: RVA Rescue Squads 1 of 9 Rescue 11-01-1972: Rescue vehicle parked by the river. Rescue 04-07-1971: Rescue squad at scene of auto accident at Thompson Street and Monument Avenue. Rescue 07-28-1966 (cutline): Three injured on Interstate 95 Raymond D. Ashe, a member of the Ashland Rescue Squad, gives first aid to Miss Ellen Baum, 14, niece of Mr. and Mrs. Alexander Mininberg of Washington on Interstate 95 about six miles north of Ashland. Mr. and Mrs. Miniberg were pinned in the front seat of their car, which went out of control about noon yesterday in the southbound lane and crashed against an embankment. Mr. and Mrs. Mininberg were taken to Richmond Memorial Hosptial to be treated. Rescue 01-04-1960: Rescue men leaving the scene. Rescue 10-16-1972 (cutline): Rescue Squad Parade: The Henrico Volunteer Rescue Squad held a parade yesterday to kick of its 1972 fund drive. Five other rescue squads participated in the parade that began in Sandston and ended at the host squad's new headquarters at 5401 Huntman Road. The fund drive goal is $30,000. Rescue 08-18-1980 (cutline): Sue, Bill Collins check rescue equipment in new squad program. Rescue 06-15-1973 (cutline): Mary Lou Mountcastle, Sarah Cooley, and Mary Beth Wilson of the Henrico Volunteer Rescue Squad. Rescue 12-14-1983 (cutline): Mark Hardy, Mike Watson, Russ Mollenauer and Debbie Mollenauer form the tactical squad for the Hanover County Tactical Rescue Team. Rescue 12-13-1973 (cutline): East Hanover crew communicates on the move. Mrs. Joyce Gill, Mrs. Betty Throckmorton.