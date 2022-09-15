Column: How to solve today’s drug crisis

Throughout my career as a pharmacist, I have advised patients to respect medicines. Counseling has included taking prescribed medicines correctly and avoiding substances of dubious value which could cause unwanted health problems, or death.

I am saddened to continually read The Times-Dispatch and media articles indicating the increasing supply and demand for both legal and illegal drug substances. Three articles are in front of me as I write this column: The Beth Macy feature “Treatment rehab” touting her new book “Raising Lazarus: Hope, Justice, and the Future of America’s Overdose Crisis,” an article warning about copycat THC edible products, and “Study: Marijuana use among young people at record high.” I have a basket of such articles used as reference material for writing and teaching purposes.

The sheer prevalence of such articles should be a call to action for solving America’s drug and substance abuse problems. We also constantly see news photos of huge caches of confiscated fentanyl, amphetamines and other illegal drugs. And those seizures are reported to be only a minute fraction of illegal drugs in the pipeline. The use of social media, misleading advertising, merchandising and easy availability of dangerous and lethal recreational substances are all part of today’s reality.

If we truly want to solve today’s drug crisis, we must address both supply and demand for drugs. Currently, the supply of drugs is overwhelming. We cannot pretend that supplying drugs that cause psychosis, social upheaval, family destruction, overdose and death is “normal.” The medical community and law enforcement must work in tandem to reduce supply. Fortunately, progress is being made in this area. Good intentions, however, are often relegated to back-burner status by overworked medical and law enforcement personnel.

Public demand for drugs is more complex. It is distressing to read about the death of a young man by hazing at a fraternity party. Drugs and alcohol play a large part in so-called rites of passage by young people. The value of such rites must be examined.

While we strive to help those addicted or overdosed, education is necessary to minimize or prevent lives being ruined or ended by improper drug and alcohol use. Drug, nutritional supplement and recreational substance advertising also fuel the notion that we must be constantly on something to stay healthy.