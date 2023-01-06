Column: How vote splitting stopped the red wave

While specific commentary may differ on each side of the aisle, one thing from the 2022 midterm elections is clear: The Republican congressional primaries helped the Democrats.

A common theme among the many election postmortems is that candidate quality matters. As the argument goes, higher-quality candidates produced during the primaries would have led to a better midterm cycle for Republicans. Unfortunately for the GOP, the more extreme base wielded outsized influence during the primaries and controlled the slate of general election candidates largely due to the increasingly disruptive occurrence of vote splitting.

Vote splitting, when multiple like-minded candidates split majority support and another candidate with a smaller but committed support base wins, elevates fringe candidates in competitive districts. While providing a platform for every candidate is a pillar to the democratic process, voters should be given better alternatives to this self-combusting style that ultimately results in weaker candidates.

Vote splitting has become increasingly common in our crowded primaries. During the 2022 congressional primary cycle, nearly 30% of congressional districts held a primary that ended in a vote split. That’s how some of the most controversial and divisive candidates got on the ballot this fall. This was particularly true in open seats and competitive districts that determined who won control of Congress.

Look no further than Mehmet Oz, better known as “Dr. Oz,” in the Pennsylvania Senate race for proof that vote splitting can have an enormous impact on the eventual electoral outcome. Last May, Oz won a seven-candidate contest with less than 35% of the vote in the Pennsylvania primary. Despite his victory, he fell short in the general election, losing to Sen.-elect John Fetterman. Political reporters often pointed out that Oz never really had the support of Republican voters in the state.

That’s because his initial primary victory was won in a vote split.

Other vote-split winners like Republicans Yesli Vega (Virginia) and Blake Masters (Arizona), among others, also lost their general election contests in competitive districts after winning a primary that ended in a vote split. Vote splitting allowed Democrats, in part, to buck the historical trend of bad elections for the president’s party in midterm elections. These broken elections helped reelect incumbents who were expected to lose.

Regardless of your partisan affiliation, this cycle shows that the combination of our crowded primaries and choose-one voting can elevate candidates who lack the support of the majority. These distorted elections can give extreme views a louder voice in our campaigns, pouring gasoline on the fire of our political divide. However, there is an existing solution to this problem.

Approval voting, which simply allows voters to pick all of the candidates they like on their ballot, is a simple, low-cost method of voting that produces the candidates most desired by the masses. If there are five candidates on the ballot, you can choose as many as you like. The candidate with the most votes wins, period.

Think about how that reform changes the incentives for voters and candidates when they make their decision. Voters can show the true spectrum of their political opinion and avoid splitting the vote among like-minded candidates. Candidates are incentivized to appeal to a broad section of voters, removing the appeal of playing to an extreme base.

By supporting locally led ballot initiatives across the country, the Center for Election Science is working to pass approval voting in states across the country. Polling shows that Americans are excited about this movement.

Without reform, both political parties will continue to see vote splitting snatch defeat from the jaws of victory.

