Column: In 2023, let’s start by tackling housing and education

Perhaps the prevailing theme of 2022 is one of crises being averted: the midterm election that didn’t destroy American democracy, record inflation that didn’t lead to a full-scale recession, the threat of nuclear war with Russia that didn’t wipe out humankind.

It was a year of progress, however slight. Yes, mass shootings continued at a record pace, but earlier this summer Congress actually passed new legislation enhancing background checks for buyers under the age of 21, and provided millions to states to implement new “red flag” laws. There was also some piecemeal movement in addressing climate change, that more pressing threat to humanity. And although the global pandemic continues to ebb and flow, deaths have declined substantially, and we’re now mostly in a pattern of containment.

Even more encouraging, during the midterms average voters soundly rejected extremist politics — both the conservative and progressive variety — and that bodes well for the discourse in Washington. In Virginia, which is heading into a critical election year with all 140 seats of the General Assembly up for grabs, could a lower political temperature tamp down the rhetoric just enough to have meaningful conversations on some key issues — fully legalizing marijuana, a renewed fight over energy policy, abortion access and Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s aggressive tax cuts — in the coming session?

Maybe, maybe not. But tomorrow rings in a new year. Resolutions are good for at least a few days.

For Youngkin, taking a breather on the presidential gambit would be a good place to start. Building a national campaign is only going to lead to more bad policy here in Virginia, as we’ve already seen from potentially dangerous anti-LGBTQ school policies to whitewashing K-12 history standards.

Youngkin scored political points by tapping into the culture wars and suburban angst over pandemic-related school closures during his campaign in 2021, but a two-point electoral victory is hardly a mandate. Playing politics with the very real, and persistent, systemic racism that infects our courts, policing, education and housing policies isn’t just morally corrupt, it’s a barrier to problem solving.

The Black experience and U.S. history are not binary: Slavery was the economic engine that fueled America’s economic growth and is embedded in the foundations of American capitalism. This country was built on the backs of African Americans, fueling our rise to global prominence.

Our public institutions are still struggling with the aftershocks. It’s been 68 years since Brown v. Board of Education, and our schools are more segregated than ever. A research team at the Stanford Graduate School of Education reported last spring that “white-Black” segregation in the country’s largest metro areas actually increased 35% over the last three decades. The same study also found that economic segregation in schools between “poor and non-poor students” grew 47% during the same period.

Build all the lab schools you want, but in an education system wracked by achievement gaps among white and nonwhite students, and the economically advantaged and disadvantaged — gaps that were amplified by teacher shortages and the alarming, pandemic-related declines in test scores as reported by the National Assessment of Educational Progress this fall — focusing on school “choice” is likely to lead to more segregation, making matters worse.

The biggest problem: Virginia’s schools are historically underfunded, beaten down by an archaic state funding formula that fails to provide the additional resources needed to elevate minority and economically disadvantaged students. In a state flush with a massive cash surplus, lawmakers should be fighting to funnel more money to school districts with the highest proportions of low-income students.

This isn’t simply throwing money at a problem. Targeted funding to reduce classroom sizes, pay teachers more and add aides and other support services to help school districts that need it most will lift students academically. Better test scores will follow.

The lack of affordable housing, meanwhile, was also exacerbated by the pandemic, which saw real estate prices soar as demand grew and housing inventory shrunk. Earlier this year, as state eviction moratoriums expired and federal stopgap funding dried up, the affordability crisis worsened. Evictions are skyrocketing, and homelessness is spiking. The dwindling housing stock pushed up demand for apartments, leading to rising rents. Those at the bottom of the income scale were left with fewer and fewer options.

The good news is Youngkin has vowed to make housing affordability a top priority. Reinvigorating the supply of truly affordable homes and apartments is critical to attracting new business, creating jobs and growing the economy. The governor is right that continuing to throw money at rental and mortgage assistance programs won’t solve the long-term supply problem. It’s only a stopgap, but in the current environment it is a necessary one. There’s no easy fix to the housing affordability crisis. Without state subsidies and incentives to encourage affordable housing development, simply loosening local zoning ordinances and giving homebuilders an unfettered runway won’t help much.

State lawmakers should heed the advice of its research and investigative body, the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission, which issued a report in December 2021 with a host of recommendations, including state funding incentives for “localities that adopt more flexible zoning policies” that would offset the increased cost of providing services to those new residents, things like police and fire, roads and public schools.

There are no easy answers. But any progress that is made in 2023 to elevate our struggling schools and address the housing affordability crisis would count as a victory. Maybe our political divisions won’t allow it, but tomorrow marks a new year. It’s as good a resolution as any.

