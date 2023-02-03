Last fall, many Republicans thought the path to successful midterm congressional elections involved emphasizing several topics dear to party conservatives: critical race theory, parental rights, transgender policies, the false claim that the 2020 presidential election was stolen, investigating the contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop and continuing hostility toward President Joe Biden.

As everyone now knows, that strategy did not work out so well. But the narrow Republican U.S. House majority continues to emphasize many of those same issues, in part because the most conservative and combative Republican voices enjoy outsized influence given that the party can’t do anything without them.

Some of the party’s most prominent Republican governors, including those who might run for president in 2024, also remain focused on the topics that motivate the party’s activists. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott recently bused thousands of migrants to blue state meccas like Washington, New York and Chicago, while Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis countered by flying dozens of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard.

But at least one other Republican governor seeking a greater national profile is not trying to pump up the pressure on immigration. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, one of the most visible Republican national campaign surrogates last fall, has been comparatively silent on this matter – for him an uncommon distancing from the Republican Party consensus.

Youngkin, as Virginians know, has governed as a partisan Republican, regularly battling with Democrats during his time in office. He fought with local officials in Northern Virginia over COVID-19 safety protocols a year ago and has sparred throughout his first two legislative sessions with the Democratic-controlled Virginia Senate. His proposed anti-transgender policies triggered student protests across the commonwealth. His administration’s efforts to reshape public education standards in a more conservative direction so far have crashed and burned. Senate Democrats recently trashed his plan for tighter abortion restrictions.

Youngkin’s apparent disinterest in trying to keep up with former President Donald Trump and other potential 2024 Republican presidential candidates like Abbott and DeSantis on the illegal immigration issue is doubly striking when one considers what the topic did for Trump, whose 2016 campaign and the presidency that followed emphasized nativist messaging. As a candidate for 2024, Trump is doubling down on the issue. Fox News also keeps the border security issue in front of conservatives via regular reports of migrant caravans headed toward the U.S. border.

Maybe Youngkin, who was elected governor in a state Trump lost twice, knows something about suburban voters that some other Republicans do not. Virginia, with its rapidly diversifying suburbs, is not fertile ground for anti-illegal immigration messaging, as Republicans learned with Corey Stewart’s Trump-styled nativist U.S. Senate campaign in 2018. Three years later, Virginia Republicans switched course. Youngkin’s ticket represented the most diverse Republican team in Virginia history, and the party went on to win all three statewide elected offices for the first time in a dozen years — without emphasizing illegal immigration.

In Virginia, and in other states where the two parties are roughly evenly matched, Youngkin’s less combative course may have its advantages. A University of Mary Washington statewide poll last fall revealed that Virginia is a relatively welcoming place, even to people in the country illegally. In the September survey, 52% of Virginians polled favored providing a way for illegal immigrants currently in the country to gain legal citizenship if they are employed and pass background checks, while only 34% were opposed.

Virginians also did not consider immigration matters all that important to the 2022 midterm elections, with only 6% of those surveyed rating it as their top concern. Even among Virginians who identify as Republicans, immigration ranked third, far less important than inflation and the economy/jobs in that survey.

If the Republican Party moves beyond Trump’s messaging, focusing on topics other than immigration may be smart politics. But will Republicans outside Virginia buy what Youngkin sold successfully in the commonwealth?

The 2024 presidential nomination contest will likely involve extensive discussion of illegal immigration, be it from Trump and perhaps also would-be successors like Abbott or DeSantis. As the former president’s continuing political influence in the party demonstrates, Republicans who are not all-in on Trump-style combative politics often lose party nominations. As the 2022 midterms demonstrated, though, the hot rhetoric that secures those nominations undermines nominees’ prospects in those states or congressional districts where the party lacks a built-in advantage.

