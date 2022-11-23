Column: In Richmond, evictions are nearing a crisis point

According to the RVA Eviction Lab, Richmond landlords are evicting tenants at an increasing rate. After the last of the state’s eviction moratoriums established during the pandemic expired at the end of June, the number of families getting pushed out of city apartments has risen exponentially. During the third quarter alone, from July to September, eviction filings in the city jumped 105% (from 1,593 filings in the third quarter of 2021 to 3,270 filings in the third quarter of 2022), according to the RVA Eviction Lab, and actual evictions jumped 119% (from 473 to 1,038) during the same period.

The majority of those eviction filings are against Black tenants, especially in the city’s South Side. While not all of those tenants will be evicted, those who are will have an eviction following them to their next rental application. Eviction for the poorest Richmonders often means homelessness or displacement from the city. The lack of any ‘just cause’ eviction laws means that landlords will perpetuate white supremacy, homelessness and poverty.

Meanwhile, tenants who manage to stay in their homes face rising and unsustainable rents. As Axios reported this summer, the average monthly rent for a one-bedroom apartment is $1,400 — yet the average monthly income is about $2,300. Rent is becoming unaffordable, and this in turn fuels the homelessness crisis. In 2020, the U.S. Government Accountability Office found that every $100 increase in median rent increased the homelessness rate by 9%. And since the start of the pandemic in 2020, according to a June Axios report, Richmond rents have increased 24%.

Richmonders need a “living rent” as well as a “living wage.”

One of the organizing teams of the Richmond Tenants Union has visited over 200 units in South Side (an apartment complex called James River Pointe, formerly Aden Park) this year and typically the property rented is not worth the high rents being charged. Many landlords are happy to show a bright and shiny model to a prospective tenant. Once the tenant has signed a lease, however, the apartment they actually move into looks nothing like the model. Tenants across the city routinely live with black mold, bedbugs and pests of all kinds.

Even more concerning is the structural damage to the housing stock. Tenants deal with holes in their ceilings, water damage leading to mold, and upstairs rooms collapsing. Appliances that are a routine part of modern life, such as refrigerators and air conditioners, often go broken and unrepaired for months at a time. Many tenants at James River Pointe did not have air conditioning this past summer, the hottest on record. Meanwhile, black mold spreads untreated across walls, which can increase health risks for people with asthma, allergies and other conditions.

Beyond rising rents and unhealthy living conditions, Richmond and the nation are facing an eviction crisis. At James River Pointe, as Axios reported on Oct. 21, 255 of 500 units have unlawful detainer hearings, the first step in the eviction process. Many of these people have been either waiting for their rent relief checks or have had their rent relief paid but not applied to their rental accounts. If evicted, their eviction will follow them to their next lease application.

The narrative that tenants of subsidized housing should settle for less is a narrative that we should not stand for. Everyone should have the right to safe and affordable housing, and our federal monies should be used to maintain these properties instead of lining the pockets of management companies.