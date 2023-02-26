Ever chatted with buskers – those guys who do street-side drumming on overturned buckets? Their clickety rhythms confronted me last year as I approached a crowded event at the James River. I stopped and introduced myself and learned that the three of them have been together for a decade, that they busk all over town as the Buk-It-Hedz, that their percussion is freestyle and new techniques emerge daily. I photographed them for my book. Delightful fellows.

An hour later, I introduced myself to a totally different looking group on the Potterfield Bridge off Brown’s Island: a neatly dressed pair of Caucasian couples who talked with me and posed for a photo. Nice folks. One of their names sounded familiar, and I confirmed that he’s the CEO of a Richmond-headquartered Fortune 500 company.

Those two encounters are indicative of my year of meeting strangers along Richmond’s James River, which provided inspiration for writing a guidebook about all the ways to enjoy activities and events along our river. The theme? Friendly diversity.

On one sunny Saturday, I introduced myself to a mysterious-looking, 20-something couple sitting canal side with a fishing pole at Great Shiplock Park. He was big and brown and scowl-faced. She was pale and thin and fright-faced. They had one physical thing in common – dyed orange hair. I learned that she’s a Food Lion manager and he’s a writer – suspense and horror, Poe’s his favorite. While sitting there, he’d gotten an idea for a story about what was at the end of the fishing line. My photo of them is suggestive of such a story. Pleasant couple.

Over the past year, I’ve met and photographed myriad slices of life and culture along the James – all of whom were friendly: an African American Assemblies of God pastor, a cannabis growth consultant, a Pakistani physician, a red-mohawked photographer, a media relations executive who used a wheelchair, traditionally-clothed tourists from India, a Down syndrome family, an autism family, and a Department of Defense worker whose T-shirt read (in all caps), “Very Black – Very Queer – Very Proud.”

I encountered plenty of age diversity: a senior couple balance-walking the James River Pipeline and another senior couple swimming up to their necks at Pony Pasture, a baby riding in a hiker’s backpack, twin biking toddlers, and a group of young campers enjoying the Buttermilk Trail. All were friendly folks who didn’t mind being photographed.

When I began the book project, I was reserved and even apologetic when confronting total strangers. But the responses were welcoming, and initial hesitations seemed to quickly vanish. I decided to document as wide a variety as possible.

I met a couple pushing an older child in a stroller, all three of whom wore T-shirts that read (in all caps), “I love inclusion and someone with cerebral palsy.” She’s a clinical psychologist, and he’s a microbiologist who is now a stay-at-home dad. Good folks. Sunny photo.

On a Friday afternoon, I approached a dozen young men who had gathered at the sheltered picnic area at the western end of Belle Isle. They told me that they were Marines enjoying a day of liberty from Fort Lee. They were all born in the U.S., but their parents were born elsewhere: Brazil, Mexico, Ecuador, Peru and Egypt. All were likeable guys who smiled for a photo.

In 2012, after considering rivers that flow through 50 U.S. cities, Outside Magazine announced the surprise winner of their search for America’s best river city: Richmond. My firsthand experiences during the past year compel me to nominate Richmond’s James River for another title: America’s Most Smilingly Diverse Urban River.

One of my most evocative encounters was with a woman lying on a rapids-side boulder at Belle Isle. She had a towel over her face. I wondered if she was asleep, so I sort of whispered my introduction. I learned that she is from Siberia and that she was meditating, the sound of the river’s currents enabling a trance-like calm. It brought to mind Norman Maclean’s poetic, “Eventually, all things merge into one, and a river runs through it.” She agreed to be photographed, but didn’t remove the towel.

I have a suggestion: Introduce yourself to diverse strangers. Ask an angler for advice, a hiker for directions, a dog walker about the breed, a family about kids’ activities. Converse with someone along the Richmond Slave Trail.

Perhaps like me, you’ll get smiling responses and a better understanding of people who are different from you.

