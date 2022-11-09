Column: In the education debate, where are the teachers?

One irony of the current conflict over public education is that the voices of teachers are more muted than others. Why?

One reason may be that we teachers spend our time teaching, working with individual students, lesson planning and grading. Time spent on the last two activities occurs both in school and outside of contract hours. This leaves us little free time to share our important work with parents, the public and policymakers. Of course, parents have a window into what we do, but how often does the car ride or dinner table conversation about what happened in school end with the answer “not much” or “we studied”?

Unsurprisingly, teaching students — direct instruction and supervising students as they read, research, write and collaborate — constitute a teacher’s teaching day. Teachers spend the remainder of their school day, and significant time outside contract hours, grading and lesson planning. I want to offer insight into lesson planning that teachers will recognize and students appreciate, but which the public outside the classroom may not realize.

During a recent holiday I was at home, thankful for the time it gave me to plan lessons. I used much of that day, roughly eight hours, to reimagine, restructure and read materials for one unit for my AP U.S. government class. This may sound like an inordinate expenditure, but I believe my students will affirm that for 16 years, it has always represented time well spent.

This time allowed me to read, think and write to break down and re-imagine how to teach high school seniors to explore a unit covering a multitude of topics, including political socialization, political parties, electoral laws, campaigns and elections. I was unravelling my previous years’ lessons because I was concerned that I had compressed too many topics together for online learning during COVID and the issues underlying the topics were continuing to evolve, requiring reconsideration.

You may be asking yourself: Wouldn’t it be more efficient and reliable if I used lessons prepared by someone else, such as a professional lesson preparer? While pre-packaged lessons can be valuable supplements used by many teachers in special circumstances, a recent Rand Corp. study points out that the most engaged students have teachers who create their own lessons.

For me to convey what I want students to learn and to evaluate their comprehension, I must know the material intimately. My work preparing the lesson starts with me teaching myself the lesson. I master the content, internalize it and convert it to a form that I can share with students. Crafting the lesson includes selecting authoritative material and the required skills that are relevant to my students, and appropriate to their ability level, and suitable to apply through growth-inducing, confidence-building struggle.

The first question I ask as I plan: How can I structure instruction and connect with my students so that they will be engaged and learn the content and skills of the course? This is a question I ask myself each day, as if I were evaluating the collective pulse of the class and the individual pulse of each student. It leads me regularly to ask whether my lessons are achieving their goal and how they might be improved. The changes I make to meet my students’ needs communicate to my students that I care about them.

The biggest change I recently made to my electoral politics unit was to create a series of lessons that allow students to isolate specific topics; for example, how we understand political identity and how American political parties operate. These lessons support what they will learn from their big research project studying the 2022 midterm elections. While I could lecture and keep going, checking the box that I had covered the topic, I want each lesson to offer experiential, student-directed study.

I recognize I am sharing the perspective from a well-funded suburban, public school classroom that the Rand Corp. suggests high-poverty schools struggle to support. If the planning process I have described sounds like an element of the rigorous and relevant instruction connected to the student experience you expect for your children and the other children your tax dollars are spent to educate, then let’s direct state legislators toward bills that fund this type of instruction for all students. Let’s stop diverting energy and discouraging teachers with legislation that restricts instruction.