Column: In Virginia, Spanberger’s star is rising

Organizing meet-and-greets for Abigail Spanberger in the spring of 2018, Mary Jo Sheeley recalls being struck by how the political newcomer worked a room. She’d make a point of greeting as many people as humanly possible, says Sheeley, a Richmond-based attorney and political activist who was volunteering as an events coordinator at the time.

Sheeley couldn’t quite put her finger on it, but there was something different about Spanberger. Her one-on-one encounters weren’t the handshake-and-pass variety, but decidedly more intimate. People would leave the meetings feeling like they knew Spanberger.

“You know, when they are talking to you, they are focused on you,” Sheeley tries to explain. “People just feel heard by her.”

Four years ago, the political climate still felt newly unstable, adjusting to the toxicity of then-President Donald Trump. Spanberger was a wide-eyed Democratic hopeful running in a district that had been held by Republicans for 50 years — the Congressional 7th, which was occupied by tea party favorite Dave Brat. Spanberger wound up winning in 2018 by over-performing in the western suburbs of Chesterfield and Henrico counties, and limiting in her losses in the old 7th’s rural counties.

She squeaked by with a 1.9-point victory. It was an unexpected pickup for the Democrats, one many political analysts chocked up to virulent anti-Trump sentiment and massive turnout by suburban women. But then she did it again in 2020, edging Republican Nick Freitas by 1.8 points. In this year’s newly drawn 7th District, which shifted out of Central Virginia into Northern Virginia after redistricting in late December, she doubled her previous margins and defeated Republican Yesli Vega by 4.6 points.

She did so with a well-funded campaign and an army of grassroots volunteers, defying what most prognosticators predicted would be a red wave in Virginia and across the country.

“Spanberger just turns out to be a superstar candidate,” says longtime political analyst Bob Holsworth, who says Spanberger’s mix of fundraising prowess and retail skills set her apart. “Every campaign is so impressive. She raises money. She has clear messages. She works hard.”

Most importantly, the centrist Spanberger brings a kinetic energy to state politics. She preaches bipartisanship, connects with voters and manages to balance the progressive forces within her own party against the hard-right tendencies of more rural voters in her district — without alienating either.

The former CIA officer also isn’t afraid to throw a punch. She famously lashed out at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the chamber’s more progressive Democrats during a private meeting after the 2020 election, warning that the left wing’s “defund the police” messaging and embrace of the socialist label nearly cost them the majority.

“If we are classifying Tuesday as a success from a congressional standpoint, we will get f---ing torn apart in 2022,” she said.

In September, she took aim at Gov. Glenn Youngkin and his plan to roll back protections for transgender students in public schools during a private meeting with the governor and members of Virginia’s congressional delegation. In one exchange, she forcefully reprimanded U.S. Rep. Bob Good, who claimed that “grooming” was responsible for suicides among transgender youth. “That’s not f---ing true,” Spanberger fired back.

In hyper-partisan Washington, Democrats with moderate leanings and an unwillingness to dive into the gutter of identity politics run the risk of getting run over. Spanberger, however, is proving to be a force. Turns out she has a nice left hook.

For a Virginia Democratic Party that has struggled to produce compelling statewide candidates (see Terry McAuliffe) Spanberger just might be the antidote.

“If you are looking for a gubernatorial candidate in 2025, now you have someone who has won in Richmond/RVA and has won in Northern Virginia; who is youthful, energetic,” Holsworth says. “If Democrats are thinking who can win statewide, Spanberger’s name has to be in the mix.”

Clarence Dunnaville, a longtime civil rights attorney who now lives in Midlothian, couldn’t agree more. Dunnaville, 89, worked with Richmond civil rights icon Oliver Hill in the 1990s, and once got chased by a shotgun-wielding sheriff’s deputy in Mississippi while working to protect voting rights for African Americans in 1967. He saw it, too.

“I think there is something about her,” says Dunnaville, who has campaigned and helped raise funds on Spanberger’s behalf in all three of her elections. If the Democrats are looking for a winner in the 2025 governor’s race, he says, they don’t have to look far.

“I mentioned that to somebody the other day,” he says, adding that Spanberger would have to be at the top of the list of potential gubernatorial candidates. “I said my ideal candidate would be — bring her back home.”