Column: In Virginia, the impact of school closures continues

In March 2020, Fairfax County Public Schools students received an unexpected extra day of spring break. A tweet sent out at 11:34 p.m. on March 12 read: “All FCPS schools will be closed Friday, March 13, 2020. More details to follow.”

But on March 13, Gov. Ralph Northam closed Virginia schools for two weeks. No one knew when schools would reopen. The notion that they would be closed until the end of the school year seemed remote; the thought that many schools would not open their doors again for a year was almost unimaginable.

By March 25, all US schools were closed for the year. With almost no warning, schools transitioned from the traditional teacher-in-the-classroom model to the kids-at-home-on-the-couch model. Results were, well, uneven.

There are many lessons to learn from the rollout of virtual learning across the country and here in Virginia. But they can probably be summed up this way: for “online learning” to work, students need to be a) online and b) learning.

Many students stopped coming to class. It was not that families wouldn’t log in to classes every day. It was that they couldn’t. A 2020 report found that in rural Virginia, nearly a third of families lacked broadband access. In urban areas, many families couldn’t afford broadband. The lowest broadband adoption rates in the Commonwealth were not in rural Virginia, but in Richmond.

So families made do. Former Virginia Del. Albert Pollard reported that a radio station in the Northern Neck would broadcast the locations of public libraries keeping their internet on during school hours. Families could sit in their car while their kids get online.

Even when kids could sign on, virtual schooling just didn’t work for everyone. Teachers worked longer hours. But they had no training in how to engage students who were still in pajamas. Students who didn’t understand a lesson fell further behind as the next day’s learning built on the material they still hadn’t figured out.

Challenges were compounded for students with disabilities. Special education students couldn’t receive speech or physical therapy. One Fairfax parent explained, “To get a kid with ADHD and dyslexia to read all those words on a screen in a short period of time was virtually impossible.”

Young students who couldn’t read couldn’t type in a password. Students whose parents didn’t speak English couldn’t navigate the tech help that was available.

And because so many other services important to children are provided through the schools, students missed out on much more than teaching. “A child’s school is social, emotional support. It’s safety. It’s the food system. It is health care.” said Harvard’s Bridget Terry Long.

Many European countries prioritized reopening schools. In the US, the federal approach left decisions about school reopenings to states and localities. That forced officials into difficult, if not impossible, balancing acts. So bars, restaurants, and tattoo parlors reopened. Schools stayed closed.

As late as April 2021, only about 25% of Virginia’s students were attending in-person classes. Virginia ranked as the seventh-lowest state in returning students to in-person schooling.

The longer students were out of school, the more they struggled. Virginia’s Department of Education found that after one semester of at-home learning, 36% of low-income kindergarteners and nearly half (49%) of kindergarten English learners were at high risk of reading failure.

The Standards of Learning tests given in May 2021 showed marked declines for all students. Black students’ scores on the math test dropped from a 2019 pass rate of 70% to a 2021 pass rate of 34%. Passing rates for English language learners dropped from 59% to 21%.

The National Assessment for Educational Progress, often called the nation’s report card, recently reported that two decades of growth for American students in reading and math have been wiped away. while all students showed some learning loss, the students at the top had minimal losses. Those who were already struggling fell back much further.

Now that children are back in school, teachers are seeing behaviors they have never seen before. The nation's leading experts in pediatric health declared the decline in child and adolescent mental health a national emergency.

COVID did not create disparities in education. COVID exposed and then amplified the inequities that have existed in the public school system for generations.

How long will it take for students to recover? We don’t know. Fifteen years after Katrina, New Orleans students still showed negative after-effects. There is little reason for optimism that COVID will be different.