Column: Inclusive public schools, inclusive democracies rise and fall together

Today, when “rule of the people, for the people and by the people” looks increasingly precarious, let us recommit to the idea that one of public education’s crucial purposes is to prepare future citizens for democratic decision-making. Central to that endeavor is an unvarnished understanding of our history. Failure to confront the truth of our past obscures the need to redress ongoing harms created by unequal power and racial hierarchy. It also leaves us overly susceptible to falling victim to the same mistakes going forward.

Several years ago, as I was doing research for a book on intentionally diverse schools in the Richmond area, I came across an old history textbook called “The History and Geography of Chesterfield County.” The chapter on education detailed the scattershot, unequal and racially exclusionary schooling available to county children prior to the Civil War.

Virginia, pressed into action by Thomas Jefferson’s emphasis on education for an enlightened citizenry and a (limited) democracy, required that all (white) children learn to read and write through several years of compulsory schooling. Yet resistance to paying taxes for public schools rendered available education private.

During the pre-Civil War period, Chesterfield’s wealthy white school age children were either sent to English or Scottish schools or learned with private tutors brought over from those countries. Private academies and boarding schools represented additional options for white children with means. Non-wealthy, white children were either educated in old-field schools—built on fallow fields and communally run by families who built the school and hired the teacher—or family schools taught by ministers. Philanthropists supported endowed schools, free to students.

Not mentioned in the textbook: an 1831 statute, passed by white Virginia lawmakers worried about Black uprising, prohibiting meetings designed to teach free and enslaved African Americans to read or write.

This racialized and privatized educational landscape shifted swiftly. In 1870, Virginia gained readmission to the Union by enshrining the right to public education for all students, regardless of race, in her new constitution. Black political movements, newly empowered by Reconstruction amendments guaranteeing citizenship and the right to vote, made public education for all Virginia’s students possible. Once readmitted, the state had thirty days to erect a public system of schooling.

What was true then remains true now: inclusive public schools and inclusive democracies rise and fall together.

As schoolchildren across the Commonwealth return to their desks, we would do well to remember these lessons from the past. Wistful, regressive calls for privatized education and niche curricula, akin to early Virginia schools like in pre-1870 Chesterfield, should be quickly dismissed. Unfettered school choice undermines public education and democracy, fracturing students into silos where they encounter little difference in viewpoint or background. Lack of meaningful contact layered onto extreme variation in courses of study thwarts shared student understanding of the past or present, ill-equipping them for governing in a multiracial society. Publicly subsidizing new forms of already intense school segregation divides students and families into less democratically accountable sectors.

Traditional public schools still educate the vast majority of school age children in Virginia. They should be places where ideas are not banned from on high but wrestled with together. Places where values and beliefs are honed and clarified by listening to the perspectives of diverse classmates and asking thorny questions together. Places that foster belonging for all students; that offer challenge and provide care. Places that honestly reckon with historical injustice to better make meaning of contemporary inequities.

In the same Chesterfield textbook, I scoured the index for the words “slavery,” “enslaved,” or “slave” and could not find them. “Plantation” was there, though. The page I flipped to described these sites of brutal, race-based and intergenerational enslavement simply by noting, “here negro servants and craftsman worked.”

Published in 1980, the year I was born, this incomplete and inaccurate accounting of our history surely shaped the understanding of some in my generation.

This fall, Virginia’s state board of education should be putting the finishing touches on new history and social studies standards, laying out markers for what public school students will learn over the next seven years. Final public hearings and approval were expected in September and November, concluding an extensive curricular vetting process involving input from roughly 200 expert committee members and thousands of public comments.

Earlier this summer, however, several of Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s newly appointed board members voiced hesitation over the new standards and asked for more time. Against the backdrop of the administration’s efforts to sow distrust in public schools and police educational dialogue related to racial equity, the delay is worrying.

Only two of Youngkin five appointees were scheduled to be seated on the board of education this year, following a staggered expiration of terms outlined in the state constitution. The careful schedule allows the board to reflect a longer arc of democratically elected governors and check rapid swings in power and policy. Upturning it thwarts democratic norms and offers Youngkin’s appointees a majority on the board far earlier than anticipated. A majority that wields power over what the rising generation of public school students will learn in their history and social studies classes, among other crucial responsibilities.

Public education—and democracy—are ongoing projects without solid foundation. In this state, they have always rested on the shifting sands of racial, ethnic and wealth-based exclusion. Recommitting to both projects first requires a shared acknowledgement of past failures. So that we do not repeat them. And so that we might openly work to rectify them.