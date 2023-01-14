 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COMMUNITIES IN SCHOOLS

Column: Investing in the ‘whole child’ is paying off

At Communities In Schools of Virginia (CIS), the commonwealth’s largest provider of integrated student supports, we are grateful that Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s inaugural year in office demonstrated understanding that even the strongest academic curriculum doesn’t guarantee success in school and beyond for all young people. Children can’t learn if they are hungry, or in need of mental health intervention, or are dealing with the physical and psychological impact of neighborhood violence on a daily basis.

In a year marked by polarizing education-related debates, the conviction that thriving schools are essential to a vibrant, healthy community – and vice versa – was a uniting tenet.

Through direct investment in CIS, the inclusion of CIS in his Partnership for Petersburg Initiative, and the creation of the Community School Fund that committed $10 million to implement community schools (a strategy where schools partner with stakeholders, community agencies and local government to support the whole child and family) across Virginia, Youngkin is showing he understands that student success cannot happen in a silo – or, in this case, a school building alone. Localized school performance and the overall well-being of its surrounding community are inextricably linked.

It’s easy to get lulled into feeling that life has more or less settled into its new version of normal post COVID-19. But for the kids and families served by CIS, that new normal includes numerous lingering effects from the pandemic’s trauma. National assessments show students are still behind in reading and math, especially in low-income communities. Students are also behind in social-emotional learning, which is critical to workforce readiness.

High-poverty communities, where one in three Virginia students live, were the ones most affected by the economic impact of the pandemic. Students from low-income families are five times more likely to drop out of school than students who live in middle-income neighborhoods – a statistic likely worsened in the wake of the pandemic. Keeping vulnerable students in school requires engaging them in exploring the full spectrum of their own talents and complementary career options, exposing them to the benefits afforded by a diploma, and ensuring their social and emotional skills are ready to transfer to the workplace.

Communities In Schools’ relationship-focused model is centered on partnerships with school districts and individual schools to provide integrated supports to K-12 students who face disproportionate barriers to success due to their race, socioeconomic status or ZIP code. Research shows that when parents are engaged in the learning process, students are more likely to succeed, so we prioritize building trust between families and schools to foster a community of peer support. When implemented seamlessly and with fidelity from elementary through high school, our data-centric approach and depth of experience addressing nonacademic barriers is a sound investment in strengthening the high school-to-workforce pipeline and breaking the cycle of poverty in our communities.

The CIS network has experienced tremendous growth over the last 11 years. In 2012, CIS served two school districts and approximately 13,000 students. Now, its reach spans six regions across Virginia, serving as a router to critical community resources in 19 districts, 127 schools and 84,400 students. Since the onset of the pandemic, our network’s student reach has grown by more than 45% as schools and districts have sought effective interventions for chronic absenteeism and other nonacademic factors affecting the growing achievement gap. This growth is a testament to consistent bipartisan investment from the General Assembly and six governors, two of whom – U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine – are continuing to advocate and invest in CIS at the federal level.

This trajectory for growth continues and, as outlined in our new strategic plan, we anticipate nearly doubling our school reach over the next five years. Both private and public funding support are essential to this plan. Youngkin’s proposed budget includes funding to launch CIS partnerships in under-resourced rural communities, where the need to use the school as a hub to connect students and families to local resources is tremendous. This, along with his proposed significant investments in combating learning loss and increasing educational support staff, are important components of ensuring a quality public education opportunity to every Virginian.

Our vision is bold: to reach all Title I and low-performing schools. We can’t do it alone. With the support proposed by the governor, we will be able to reach thousands of additional students and families in rural communities while expanding our network’s presence in 19 existing districts. This is great news for these communities, but many more are waiting in the wings, equally deserving of the success that is possible when whole-child and whole-family supports are seamlessly integrated in schools.

Mark E. Emblidge is president and founder of Communities In Schools of Virginia, former president of the Virginia State Board of Education and former chair of the Richmond City School Board. He can be reached at vlime@earthlink.net.

