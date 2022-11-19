Column: It’s easy and effective, so why do so few get screened for lung cancer?

Lung cancer is the third most common cancer in the United States, and it’s the No. 1 cancer killer in both men and women. By the time the typical signs and symptoms of lung cancer develop, the disease is often too advanced for effective or curative treatment. And there are racial disparities in screening, diagnosis and treatment: While all races and ethnicities are impacted by lung cancer, Black men have both a higher incidence and higher mortality rate than other groups.

It’s not all bad news. We have witnessed great strides in lung cancer treatment with the discovery of targeted therapies and immunotherapy. However, early detection remains one of the most effective ways to not only identify lung cancer in its earliest stages but to offer lifesaving treatments, including surgery.

Early detection is not as complicated as one would think. We now have available to us a quick and noninvasive screening test in the form of a low-radiation CT (LDCT) scan. An LDCT takes literally minutes to complete and can save lives.

Here’s the problem: Out of all Virginians eligible to get this annual LDCT — people aged 50 and older with a 20 pack-year smoking history (the equivalent of 1 pack per day for 20 years), who currently smoke or quit within the last 15 years — only about 8% do; nationally, the rate is even lower, at around 6%. Why is it such a challenge to increase the numbers of those who elect to be screened? The answer is a complex one. It’s not the cost — the scans are completely covered by insurance for those who meet the eligibility criteria.

There are several explanations for such low screening numbers. One is fear: It’s not uncommon for people to tell us they didn’t get screened because they were afraid they would be told they have lung cancer. But not knowing that you have cancer doesn’t make it go away.

And we are doing everything we can to make the screening process easier and less stressful. You can receive additional information regarding your true risk for lung cancer followed by same-day results, and even receive a smoking cessation counseling session — all in one visit.

A second reason is that many people simply do not have access to screening centers. Simple lack of awareness is another. Our society has accepted the need for other routine cancer screenings, like mammograms and colonoscopies. Lung cancer screening is still a relatively young concept for many and, as a result, has yet to reach a wide audience. However, the numbers are clear: Lung cancer screenings reduce mortality by 20%.

We can’t ignore that some members of our community are more affected than others. Black men in particular tend to be diagnosed at a younger age with less smoking history. This raises the question of other risk factors beyond smoking. We at VCU Massey Cancer Center and others are actively investigating what those other risk factors may be and how they work together to confer true risk. We need more community advocates to spread the word about the importance of screening and more access to screening centers.

November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month. With holidays approaching, have the conversation with your loved ones about their risk factors, and encourage friends and family to schedule screening appointments. Early detection increases the likelihood of survivorship, and we all have a responsibility to take that message to our communities.

We have a long way to go to increase screenings for all Virginians. And that’s just one part of the fight against lung cancer. At Massey Cancer Center and other medical institutions nationwide, we are working to move the needle on risk reduction — getting people to stop smoking through programs like Massey’s We CAN Quit and A Breath of Fresh Air — and to drive enrollment in clinical trials, which helps fast-track the discovery and approval of new, potentially lifesaving treatment options and brings innovative treatments of tomorrow to cancer patients today.

Screening is the first step. It is easy and safe. Of those who get screened, 98 or 99 out of 100 won’t have lung cancer. But for the one in 100 who does, the knowledge will allow them to take action early and avail themselves of all possible treatment options with a higher chance of success.