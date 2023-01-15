Column: It’s time to reorganize workforce training efforts

With the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic now behind us, it is apparent that Virginia’s economy, particularly its workforce, has changed dramatically. Some of these changes — including the move to more hybrid workplaces and increased automation in factories — had already started before 2020 and were accelerated by the pandemic.

Other changes, such as the decline in workforce participation and the migration of people to states seen as more economically open, present significant challenges to maintaining the commonwealth’s future competitiveness. If we want to avoid the fate of other states experiencing economic decline, we must use this opportunity to fundamentally rethink how government spends money to train, retain and attract talent.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s recent budget proposal included new funding for the GO Virginia initiative to support talent pathways projects across the state. This proven initiative will help Virginia’s regions prioritize investments in talent development for the targeted industry clusters that will shape the future of the state’s economy.

Yet this funding, and continuing investments in our K-12, community college and university educational systems and for new internship and apprenticeship opportunities, need to be matched by an organizational structure that optimizes the hundreds of millions of dollars spent training and retraining Virginians.

This is not a new idea. Concepts to reorganize and streamline Virginia’s workforce development programs date back over 30 years to the Workforce 2000 report, but the competing priorities of providing basic work-life skills and enhancing the skills of people already in the workforce, and the system that has grown up around multiple siloed federal and state funding streams, has created a structure that hinders our ability to deliver the workforce of the 21st century.

During the past year, under the leadership of Secretary of Labor Bryan Slater, teams have been working to overhaul this fragmented system that sees workforce delivery programs spread across more than 12 government agencies and six secretariats, which prevents the effective coordination and administration of vital services. At a time when half of Virginia small businesses are struggling to find workers, this lack of connection between job-seekers and employers puts the larger Virginia economy at risk.

This proposed effort will be based upon a workforce development strategy that connects industry, educators and job-seekers and improves how programs are delivered, managed and measured — so that real-time needs are identified and constant innovation is embedded into how the ecosystem operates.

The proposed Transformation Plan balances centralized strategy with regional flexibility; standardizes metrics across programs and streamlines redundant, outdated and siloed technology; and adds accountability by measuring who actually gets and keeps a job. It also enables the creation of a best-in-class workforce ecosystem hub that connects employers, job-seekers and workforce program services — effectively reducing the 40-plus workforce program websites in the commonwealth to one access point.

Upskilling and reskilling Virginians for the jobs of the future is no small task. It will require the cooperation and coordination of workforce agencies, state and local governments, educational institutions, nonprofits and charitable foundations to reimagine the delivery of critical skill-building. By creating a connection between industry demand and talent capabilities across sectors and geographic areas, Virginia can expand existing public-private partnerships to maximize workforce readiness.

Such efforts have succeeded in other states that are our competitors and that recognize the merits of better training coordination. The General Assembly, acting in a bipartisan manner with business and educator support, should embrace this opportunity to create, sustain and retain a viable workforce that works for all Virginians and helps grow Virginia’s economy.

