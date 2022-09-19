Column: It takes a community to support music and the arts

According to family lore, I was preordained to be a saxophone player. My dad was a professional musician who played with the likes of Bill Doggett, Patti LaBelle, Esther Phillips, Chuck Berry, Curtis Mayfield, Della Reese, Redd Foxx, Bass Carrington and other celebrities. I was told that he played the sax every day to my loving mother for nine months before I was born.

As a child, it was a thrill to sit at the foot of my dad’s legs while he played gigs, and I fell in love with the saxophone immediately. His band members were so patient with me when I first started learning to play as a third-grader at Fairfield Court Elementary in the East End of Richmond Public Schools.

I can’t begin to describe the enormous support given to me by my awesome loving parents, James “Boo” Gates Sr. and Della M. Gates. Additionally, I received overwhelming support from the community and mentors such as McDaniel Anderson, B.J. Brown and Robert Payne, Gregory McCallum Sr. and others. These people nurtured the development of my career as a professional musician. So many adults and professional jazz musicians took time to let me practice, make mistakes, and gave me encouraging words.

My teacher, John Peyton, started me off playing the alto sax at the RPS school that I attended – Fairfield Court Elementary. Joe Kennedy Jr., taught me during middle school years (sixth at Norrell Annex, seventh and eighth grade at Mary Scott). At John F. Kennedy High School I was back with Mr. Peyton. All of my teachers were awesome colleagues with the core class teachers in my elementary, middle, and high school, so it was a huge network of educators who took an interest in a shy kid from Church Hill who simply loved school.

In fact, my seventh-grade teacher Joe Kennedy helped me to learn the sax solo “Jesus Christ Superstar” to play at our spring concert. He was determined that I should have a special opportunity to show my talent despite my fears of performing confidently in front of an audience. Mr. Kennedy stayed after school every day for weeks and weeks at a time to play pieces with me on his violin. I felt so honored that he wanted to share his time with me. It was truly a life-changing experience.

After graduating from JFK in 1978, I attended Virginia State University with a full scholarship made possible by Ethan Pitts Sr., who was my science teacher and head baseball coach. After two years at VSU, I received another full scholarship to Berklee College of Music and I graduated in 1984. A few years later, the late, great Walter Davis Jr. got me my first job at the Sweet Basil Jazz Club in New York City playing with the late great Art Blakey and The Jazz Messengers. I played with Larry Carlton and never had to audition thanks to my best friend Billy Kilson! I’ve performed with notables such as Marvin Gaye, Clark Terry, Lonnie Listen Smith, Patrice Rushen, Roberta Flack, Jeff Lorber, Dizzy Gillespie, and many others. My RPS instructors taught me the basic life skills to be successful in the music business: To practice, to stay humble, to stay focused, be on time, be nice, be hungry, and Keep God First.

In 2009, I again received a full scholarship to North Carolina Central University (Thanks to Branford Marsalis) to pursue my Masters in Jazz Studies! I graduated No. 1 in my class with a 3.95 GPA! In addition to playing professionally, I’m the Founder and Director of the Dr. Billy Taylor Jazz Studies Program at Virginia State University. Each day, I wake up so excited about what I do and I can’t wait to participate and share it with anybody, especially my students.

I’m a firm believer that music and the arts breed confidence in whatever field a student wants to study. That’s why I jumped at the chance to co-chair the RVA East End Festival with the Rev. Marilyn Heckstall, who reached out to me about helping to lead this celebration of community investment in our East End students. I want all students to have the same opportunities as I did to unlock their creative potential and even discover career pathways.

When arts programs are in ALL the school curriculum, so many great things can take place. Embracing the arts can uplift students so they can become extraordinary. We owe it to our students to show them that anything is possible if they develop confidence and self-esteem in their formative years, and the arts – along with a supportive community and city leaders – can make that happen. “Together we can make it”

I know, because I’m a living witness.