Column: JFK’s courage, idealism inspired many, including my uncle

On Friday afternoon, Nov. 22, 1963, I was 13 and in sixth-period Spanish in what used to be Westhampton School, 5800 Patterson Ave.

Senora Causey had just announced that President Kennedy had been shot. She had left the classroom for more details. When she left, a girl in the front row, whose name I still remember, turned around and said with great excitement, “I hope he dies.” Senora Causey came back, said he was dead and broke down in tears.

I wonder what my uncle Ronnie would have thought of that comment from the girl in the front row.

Ronald Joseph Slay was, after all, a teacher himself, although “teacher” doesn’t quite capture it. He had a Ph.D. from Columbia University and worked with the U.S. Agency for International Development (AID) to set up teacher colleges throughout the Third World: Cambodia, Somalia and, in 1963, South Vietnam.

Recently, I came across his letter from Saigon written late at night to his mother on Nov. 22, 1963. It gives his thoughts about Kennedy’s death.

“It’s 3 am here,” the letter began, “which means that it is 3 pm where you are. So I guess that you are pulling away from a big turkey dinner about now.

“Kennedy’s death hit Saigon with horror. Masses have been said in all Catholic churches, services in all the protestant churches, and on Wednesday there was a big memorial service in Xa Loi Pagoda, the famous Buddhist temple.

“I myself have always been a strong supporter. It has been a long time since we have had such a combination of courage, intelligence, and creative skill in the White House. How many politicians — especially of his age with 25 years of political life left — would tackle during a first term such explosive issues as the race question, accords with Russia, Foreign Aid increases, and Big Business.

“Not many.”

In 1961, after the botched invasion of Cuba at the Bay of Pigs, an underwhelming matchup with Nikita Krushchev at a Vienna summit, and the construction of the Berlin Wall in August, Kennedy said: “Now we have a problem in making our power credible, and Vietnam is the place.”

Meanwhile, uncle Ronnie’s work of setting up teacher colleges continued at a frantic pace. In his reports, he quoted H.G. Wells: “Civilization is in a race between education and catastrophe.” The Marine Corps veteran of the Pacific theater in World War II had seen enough war to want to work toward peace. For him, that meant giving oppressed and impoverished people access to education.

In a report summarizing his work in South Vietnam from 1963 to 1965, he posted some impressive numbers:

“2,820 classrooms were programmed and 2,629 have been completed to date. 3,120 teachers were programmed to receive the three-months teacher workshop; 2,918 have received such training. 38 secondary science laboratories have been built, equipped, and supplied.”

But the Viet Cong could tear it all down just as fast as he could put it up.

Historian Jessica Elkind wrote in her book “Aid Under Fire” about the situation uncle Ronnie had inherited:

“During 1962, 50 schools were burned, 1,641 classrooms in 574 schools were closed, 1,308 teachers were displaced, 39 teachers were killed by insurgents, and 91 teachers were captured.”

Like the president and fellow war veteran he so admired, uncle Ronnie was a Cold War-era combination of idealism and realpolitik, but I wonder how Kennedy’s murder and seeing the destruction of so much of his own Sisyphean work affected him.

Uncle Ronnie came home for two months of leave in 1965 before returning to Saigon to close up shop.

He came by our house in Richmond for a visit.

I’d have been 14. He was in our living room, having a cigarette and a drink, talking to Mom and me, and a Ray Charles record was on the radio. It was “Busted,” about a guy who was at the end of his money and his luck.

Ray Charles rattled off a list of down-and-out phrases: “I’m broke,” “no bread,” “I mean like nothing .... ” And his final two words: “Forget it!”

For some reason, that just cracked up uncle Ronnie, who laughed uncontrollably and repeated those two words over and over.

Ray Charles had put something into those two words that captured how my uncle might have been thinking then about the war, his work, his life.

According to colleagues, he was found, later that fall, collapsed near his typewriter — that Marine’s last weapon — in his bedroom in Saigon, with unfinished work around him. An Associated Press wire service story about his death on Oct. 7, 1965, reported: “cause of illness was not known.” Ronnie, like the young, assassinated president, was 46. The Marine and educator is buried in Arlington National Cemetery.

In his letter of Nov. 22, 1963, he wrote of Kennedy’s “combination of courage, intelligence, and creative skill.”

John Kennedy was a Cold War-era mix of idealism and realpolitik, and perhaps those attributes that Ronald Joseph Slay cited would have equipped the young president to find a different resolution to the Vietnam conflict.

Perhaps.

But the events in Dallas on Nov. 22, 1963, ended those possibilities — forever.