Column: Kevin McCarthy is the wrong choice for House speaker

In January, the U.S. House of Representatives will be the only thing standing between Americans and the Democrats’ assault on freedom, the family, the economy and our national security. The next speaker must be a true fighter committed to using every tool to stop the radical agenda of the left.

For the past two years of my first term in Congress, hundreds of constituents have urged me not to support Kevin McCarthy for House speaker. Yet I responded in town hall events and media interviews that I would judge him by what he did during my first two years in Congress. I would assess his efforts to truly fight the Democrat agenda, his commitment to true conservative principles, and his willingness to change how Congress operates to empower regular members.

With a narrow minority, House Republicans needed a united focus to gain the majority in 2022. Beginning with my 2020 orientation, and numerous times since, Minority Leader McCarthy promised us that we would use every procedural tool at our disposal to thwart the radical Democrat agenda. However, that did not happen. Rather, we got rolled by the majority and the American people suffered under the most extreme leftist policies ever enacted. He never marshalled Republican members to defeat Democrat legislation passed as so-called “suspension” bills. He failed to use the leverage of the must-pass National Defense Authorization Act to stop Biden policies that are weakening our military. He did not whip votes against the phony infrastructure bill which focused more on climate change than roads and bridges.

Unfortunately, Kevin McCarthy did nothing to earn my support these past two years as minority leader. During his audition to become speaker, he ignored conservative pleas to vacate the chair, when Nancy Pelosi was at her weakest moments with the progressive caucus and the “Squad” threatening her from her most extreme left flank. Time and again, McCarthy fought efforts to use our rare minority leverage to fight for the things we promised to Republican voters.

His repeated mantra when conservatives urged him to fight the Democrat agenda was “we have a plan.” But no plan materialized over the past two years. In fact, his plan was to invest precious resources into defeating conservatives in primaries which could have been used to win more elections in November.

The upcoming speaker vote is about more than defeating McCarthy and electing a better leader in January. This is about striking a blow against the uni-party swamp cartel, and defeating a Republican system that is hostile to conservatives, resents its base voters, and resists empowering individual members in order to retain power in the hands of an elite few.

We must elect a speaker who will utilize the power of the purse as leverage to restore fiscal sanity and defund the government tyranny we campaign against. We must elect a speaker who will exercise effective oversight against the weaponization of the federal government against conservatives. We must elect a speaker who will pursue a true conservative policy agenda.

We must change how Congress works in order to save our republic. This includes reforming our rules to only bring legislation to the floor that is supported by a majority of Republicans; have single-issue legislation and a minimum time to review bills before voting on them; allow representatives to offer amendments on the House floor; end the vote-buying practice of earmarks; require recorded votes; allow committee members to elect committee chairmen; and restore accountability for the speaker by reinstating the motion to vacate the chair.

Nothing helps the Democrats more than maintaining the status quo and electing a speaker who will not stand up to their agenda. A true conservative leader will have the courage to be the wall between the American people and the flood of terrible policies that will continue under the Biden administration.

It is clear that McCarthy cannot get the needed 218 votes to become speaker, as there are more than enough members resolved not to support him. We posted the job opening when he received only 188 votes on Nov. 15, and when he steps aside we can begin openly interviewing other candidates for the position. We can elect a strong leader who represents the conservative center of the Republican conference and the voters who elected us, and who can reach the 218-vote threshold and lead us in the fight to stop the Biden-Schumer agenda.

On behalf of the voters who sent us to Washington, we must elect the right leader for our party and for the country. We must not accept the false choice that it is either McCarthy or someone worse. We know what we will get with McCarthy, and that is more of the same that is failing the country. We are seeing the best he has to offer today, when he is still desperately trying to interview for the job.

With polls indicating more than 70% of Americans think the country is on the wrong track, and less than 20% approve of Congress, it is clear that what we are doing right now is not working. We can’t continue the status quo and expect a different result.

Americans need a courageous conservative leader in the House who can lead and unite us in the fight against the Biden agenda. For the good of the Republican conference, for the good of Congress and for the good of the country, let’s hope Republican leaders will listen to the will of their constituents and vote for transformational change on Jan. 3.

