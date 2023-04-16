Virginia’s Department of Education has administered 13 planning grants for lab schools within the state, with some reported to open in September 2023. The expedient nature of this rollout coincides with Virginia students reeling from historic inequality in the state’s public schools. William Godwin, a British journalist, once said, “Let us not, in the eagerness of our haste to educate, forget all the ends of education.” This seems to be the case with this policy decision. Instead, the administration of Gov. Glenn Youngkin should reconsider lab school guidelines to promote equity in spending, enrollment and achievement.

Lab schools are K-12 schools sponsored by institutions of higher learning. As implied by the name, these schools offer an environment for educators to experiment with teaching techniques and give teacher preparation candidates an authentic environment to practice their teaching skills. Research on these institutions is limited, but they are similar to charter schools in that lab schools have freedom to deviate from public education standards, day-to-day tasks can be directed by independent entities, and both charter and lab schools can control their own budgets. This form of governance means lab schools are not always under the authority of elected school boards and local accountability measures because state law allows the Youngkin administration to grant these schools liberty to circumvent policy and regulations that other public schools cannot.

Although these schools are touted as public schools, their governance structure limits public representation and allows private money to infiltrate public education. The current administration has publicly stated intent to extend lab school authority to private institutions of higher education as well, meaning public monies will be spent funding private ventures; this further blurs the line between public and private education.

Public schools and private companies have different goals, one being to educate the public and the other to maximize profit. The new lab school initiative opens the door for private entities to dictate educational options, such as curriculum or program offerings, narrowing the postsecondary options of students who enroll.

Lab schools have not produced extensive research demonstrating effective solutions to enhance equitable education opportunities, including addressing standardized testing gaps among historically marginalized individuals. Without large-scale evidence to support claims that lab schools are the effective alternative, it is difficult to accept this as the best option. Further, similar to charter schools, lab schools may increase inequity among students with potential school closures that disrupt students’ educations, increase racial and socioeconomic segregation, and weaken math and reading performance in comparison with public schools.

Driven by innovation, lab schools are touted as spaces to disrupt traditional K- 12 schooling. Yet, some lab schools have been known to have students spend more time with novice teachers while promoting a trial-and-error approach to teaching. Students from marginalized backgrounds, particularly in high-needs schools, need academic strategies that lead to success and to be in classrooms with experienced teachers. A North Carolina study backs this claim as it shows teacher experience positively impacts student achievement. Not providing our most vulnerable students with the support they need does not seem like a step in the right direction.

No public institution, including Virginia’s current educational system, is perfect. Proponents of school choice contend that lab schools are the best option for low-income students because it offers them a way out of underperforming public schools. While choice can lead students to “good schools,” the assumption that competition will pressure public schools into increasing quality is misleading. History has shown that a competitive approach to education more often fails. No Child Left Behind illustrates this point. Public schools need equitable funding, more qualified teachers and community-centered instruction to close achievement gaps.

Competitive schools do not have unlimited capacity, so some students will be forced to attend the very schools that lab schools are challenging. States must not encourage school choice without equally supporting public school reform. Doing so will exacerbate gaps in resources and achievement, while ensuring a permanent class of schools and students who receive an adequate education and those who do not. Changes made to our educational system should be conceived and implemented, first and foremost, with equity in mind.

Without limiting lab school autonomy and monitoring spending, enrollment and achievement, the governor’s lab school initiative is nothing more than a soft opening for the privatization of public schools. A change of this magnitude does not provide a favorable outlook for all students, particularly racial minorities. Achievement gaps have persisted far too long. Experimental education initiatives such as lab schools will potentially widen the disparity, which correlates with lower earnings, poor health and higher rates of incarceration.

If Virginia chooses not to focus on equity, it will create more schools that ignore the issues in our existing public school system, offering no respite for those who will remain in traditional schools. It is imperative that school choice not precede quality of education for all Virginia students.

