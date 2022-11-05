Column: Lessons about learning loss – from Norway

Since the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) scores were released, there has been a renewed focus on the consequences students suffered from extended school closures. Right now, most of the conversation is about who’s at fault rather than how we can fix the problem. Taking a look at schools in two different places can offer us some lessons.

On March 12, 2020, schools in both Fairfax County, Virginia, and Oslo, Norway, closed. With the COVID virus spreading rapidly, school closures were seen as the best way to keep students and teachers safe.

But there’s where the similarities ended. Norway’s goal was to get students back in schools as quickly as possible. That meant they would need to control the spread of the virus everywhere, not just in schools.

Bars and restaurants were closed. Salons, gyms and athletic facilities were shuttered. Cultural and sporting events were canceled.

For individuals who developed COVID-like symptoms, testing was available. If the number of tests ran low, teachers were given priority access.

All available local and national data — from the Norwegian Surveillance System for Communicable Diseases to employment records — were updated daily, shared and scrutinized to see where outbreaks might be developing. In those areas, stricter lockdowns helped limit the spread of the virus.

The result? On April 27, children from kindergarten through fourth grade returned to school. Two weeks later, all other students went back to class. Masks were not required. There was no increase in COVID when students returned to school. (A summer spike in infections likely resulted from family travel.)

The United States had no national strategy. In an April 2 letter to New York Sen. Charles Schumer, President Trump wrote, “As you are aware, the Federal Government is merely a back-up for state governments.”

Governors were on their own. As Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer noted, the pandemic plans had been drawn up in 1918. There were never enough tests to know where outbreaks were occurring. There was little sharing of data.

State and local officials were faced with the difficult balancing act of getting people back to work while also keeping down the spread of COVID. As early as May 2020, states began tipping the balance, relaxing rules closing retail establishments, restaurants and bars. No governor prioritized reopening schools; instead, all 50 reopened bars and tattoo parlors.

In January 2021, vaccines were finally available. By then, schools in Oslo and elsewhere in Europe showed that it was safe to reopen schools. But U.S. educators, even after they were vaccinated, were hesitant to return to the classroom.

In Fairfax County, schools finally reopened for in-person learning in April. That was in April 2021, a full year after the schools in Oslo had restarted safely.

Continuing to argue about who was responsible for school closures is pointless. Officials at all levels and from both parties made decisions that kept schools shut.

Let’s stop trying to fix blame and start trying to fix the problem. We actually do know some things that will work to address learning loss. Gov. Youngkin’s COVID action plan includes some effective approaches, including new tutoring partnerships and investments in how Virginia schools teach literacy.

I’ll sound a cautionary note about the idea of investing $30 million in parent-directed Learning Recovery Grants. We have been here before. Under No Child Left Behind, parents in low-performing schools could receive Supplemental Educational Services (SES) grants to purchase out-of-school help for their children.

Johns Hopkins University’s Robert Slavin called SES “a disaster.” He noted that most students enrolled in SES saw no improvement. Even more alarming, the lowest-performing students actually did worse after participating in SES.

But when school districts vetted education providers, or offered programs themselves, the learning impact on students was three times higher. And the programs were provided at roughly half the cost.

The Virginia Department of Education could develop a list of approved tutoring programs — those that train and pay their tutors, target instruction to areas of weakness, and constantly monitor to make sure students are progressing. Then schools and districts could provide those programs to parents who chose them.

At the beginning of the pandemic, U.S. schools could have looked to Oslo for ideas about what was working. Today, Norway can’t serve as a model for dealing with learning loss. Norwegian kids went back to school so quickly that their students’ learning loss has already been addressed.