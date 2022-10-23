Column: Lessons learned on a trip afar

“People don’t take trips — trips take people,” wrote novelist John Steinbeck, a guy who would know: He traveled extensively and also served as a World War II correspondent throughout Europe.

I, on the other hand, have done very little international travel.

Thus, as my plane recently landed in an absolutely spectacular Central American country, I congratulated myself on how smoothly the first two legs of the journey had gone, particularly in light of Hurricane Julia, who was cruising along nearby. All that remained was a multiple-hour layover and a short puddle-jumper flight on a local airline, and I’d meet our first grandchild.

I chatted with a fellow passenger, a native who spoke English, as we checked in. Sadly, my Spanish goes no further than Mexican restaurant menus. During the long afternoon, therefore, after each of the many terminal flight announcements, I’d make eye contact with him and he’d shake his head, saying, “Not us.”

The airline itself steadfastly maintained radio silence about the status of our flight as the hours went by and the weather began to look more threatening, and from where we were situated, we couldn’t see if there was an actual plane at our gate or not.

At just a couple minutes before our scheduled departure, the woman who had checked us in briefly appeared at the gate, sending a surge of hope through the 15 or so of us passengers-to-be. She was chatting on her cell phone, though, a conversation that continued as she casually left the gate without a word to us.

After another hour-plus rolled by, another announcement alerted my check-in buddy, and thus me, that not only was our flight canceled but that the airport was closing because Julia’s rain was arriving. Our alleged airline kicked into full-on customer service mode, basically telling us, “Take your luggage and leave the airport immediately.” Darkness was now falling, as was rain, and the city we were in, thanks to traditional local festivities including drug trafficking and gang activity, had once been rated the second most dangerous on the planet.

Let’s just say I was not eager to wander around in said city looking like a confused tourist.

Check-in pal, who I now knew was named Elvis, announced he wasn’t spending another night anywhere before he got home. He’d been gone for five months, part of an oil rig crew in Africa, and was rather eager to see his wife and three kids again. As we strategized, an American couple joined the chat. They were with a missionary organization, traveled around supporting their people on the ground, and this was not their first encounter with travel gone awry. The four of us decided our best bet was to rent a car and make the three-hour drive to where our flight had been bound, hometown to Elvis. We anointed him both navigator and translator, as the couple’s Spanish skills rivaled my own.

The airport’s first rental desk was rapidly closing down and shooed us away. The next one was happy to help if we were happy to provide them with a deposit of $1,600. We weren’t, but we did anyway.

So, the four of us set out in a loaded-down Kia, me at the wheel, and we immediately took the wrong exit ramp, which somewhat damaged our faith in Elvis. One semi-quick and probably semi-legal U-turn remedied the situation — at least in terms of being headed in the proper direction.

We rode two-lane roads the rest of the way and, as it was a holiday weekend, we were joined there by countless pedestrians (including many children), cyclists of both the motor and pedal variety, lots of dogs (so many dogs, so few leash laws), and an occasional horse, none of whom seemed to believe in, much less sport, reflective devices or clothing.

No speed limit was posted, but our pace was soon monitored by what Elvis called the “sleeping police.” This is a truly diabolical system of sometimes lethal speedbumps that appear without warning when it’s dark. What followed can only be described as bone-jarring, prompting my hapless passengers to mention how happy they were that they hadn’t plunked down the deposit. One announced that she was going to “focus on my reading” and briefly went nose-in-book, an enormously ineffective plan.

Truth be told, it was a surprisingly fun outing, with great company and no carnage. Eventually, we dropped the couple at their hotel and got Elvis reunited with his family (including 5-year-old Elvis Jr.). I successfully found my wife and son-in-law at, logically, a Pizza Hut, and the rest of the week went brilliantly.

Days later, we returned after midnight to the parking deck at the Richmond airport to discover our car’s battery had died.