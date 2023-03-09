Over the last several months, Virginia has confronted the challenge of reconciling the past, present and future. As Gov. Glenn Youngkin prepares for tonight’s nationally televised town hall on “The Battle Over Education” on CNN, the debate over new Standards of Learning in history and social studies have mobilized a broad education community against a Republican administration determined to recast what the state teaches its young people.

Youngkin’s Department of Education inherited an elaborate draft of standards produced by hundreds of people over two years, which was ready for public review in August 2022. The governor halted that process, replaced Democrats on the Board of Education and recruited a state superintendent from Wyoming to substitute standards shaped by conservative consultants and organizations in place of those produced by Virginia educators.

Three heavily attended public comment sessions in Richmond in recent months offered sharp contrasts with the portrayal of history education in campaign rhetoric. Rather than voicing criticism of race theory and indoctrination, for example, Virginia students have come forward to tell the board that they hunger for an even fuller and more honest history. Rather than reporting teachers on tip lines for supposed indoctrination, parents testified that they support and trust teachers as partners in their children’s education.

The governor pledges that the “bad” as well as the “good” of history will be taught in Virginia schools, but many who have spoken said they want history to acknowledge that people dispossessed of their lands, held in bondage, or treated with generations of injustice made their own history in the face of these obstacles. People endured, labored and built lives for themselves and those who followed. Their history, speakers have eloquently testified, deserves to be told in full and with respect for their struggle, resistance and accomplishment.

The board has heard, too, that the way history is taught matters. The stripped-down, consultant-based document deleted teaching strategies deemed too complex for teachers to master. Teachers, by contrast, told the board that they want the focused, detailed and proven strategies recommended by Virginia educators. The long array of names and events added through the consultant document are inadequate for portraying the complexity of the past or engaging students’ curiosity.

Teachers and school administrators have presented compelling objections to the consultants’ plans. The school year, they demonstrated, simply does not contain enough hours to introduce, much less teach, a distended list of topics. Moving entire subjects from one grade level to another, as the outside advisers propose in support of their theories of “classical” education, would disrupt schools for years and require large investments in teaching materials. With schools struggling to meet budgets and recruit teachers, such requirements would divert spending from real needs.

The narrow Republican majority of the Board of Education ignored the pleas and warnings delivered over the hours of impassioned testimony in Richmond, declaring there would be no changes to the document or the rhetoric about the supposed failures of Virginia education.

Since the board’s vote, however, the state superintendent has resigned her position. An outspoken Republican appointee to the Board of Education was denied by Democrats in the General Assembly. Additional public comment sessions scheduled around the state in coming weeks promise to be contentious as another school year looms without the revised standards mandated by Virginia law.

This recent history teaches several lessons. Subjects as complex as the history of the world, the nation and the state cannot be assembled in haste and secrecy. Political agendas cannot replace skill, commitment and experience in the classroom. The people with the greatest stake and credibility in teaching history in Virginia should have a voice in shaping what they teach. Together, these lessons demonstrate that the document Virginia’s educators created together should be restored as the roadmap to Virginia’s future.

