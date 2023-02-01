Column: Let pharmacists bridge the health care gap

My path to being named dean of the School of Pharmacy at Virginia Commonwealth University began in the small apartment of an older gentleman named Frank Jones.
It was 2012. Mr. Jones was retired and an avid jazz musician and vocalist. I had just moved to Richmond, hired as a pharmacist and VCU faculty member specializing in geriatric medicine to help launch a team-based health care model for older adults living in affordable housing.
At first I didn’t have much luck. The other residents in Mr. Jones’ housing complex in the Fan were wary of outsiders, and that included the young son of Nigerian immigrants who had moved to the South from Connecticut – Yankee territory. Luckily, Mr. Jones took pity on me, took me under his wing and made it his mission to help me understand the environment I had just entered. Soon the residents were willing to share their stories and allow us to help.
We discovered that this community was one of the city’s top users of ambulances to hospitals – to the point where ambulances would idle out front, waiting for the next call. Even more amazing, the overwhelming majority of ambulance calls to the home were not because of emergencies. The residents simply lacked other avenues or opportunities to receive care or treatment for relatively minor problems.
This understanding helped lead to the creation of the Richmond Health & Wellness Program – and it inspired me to refocus my career on expanding access to routine health care services.
It turns out that this is not a problem just for the folks in Mr. Jones’ community. Too many people in Virginia live in health care “deserts.” According to the federal Health Resources and Services Administration, almost 2.7 million Virginians live without easy access to primary care. Many are in rural areas like Scott County and Lee County, others in isolated neighborhoods in cities like Richmond. In all of these areas, doctors’ offices are in short supply.
When accessible health care is not available, as we learned from the older adults at Mr. Jones’ housing complex, sick people often resort to a trip to a hospital emergency department. A recent study in New York state found that among 7 million ER trips in 2019, the No. 3 most common reason was upper respiratory illness – more than half of those cases not actual emergencies.
Simple, basic health care is simply too hard for too many people to reach. But my career as a pharmacist, educator and advocate for health equity has shown me there is a straightforward solution. There’s probably one near you.
Your neighborhood pharmacy.
While many people in Virginia live far from hospitals and primary care facilities, the overwhelming number of Virginians live within a few minutes of a pharmacy, each staffed by licensed medical professionals. According to a 2022 study in the Journal of the American Pharmacists Association, more than 95% of Virginians live within 10 miles of a pharmacy. Almost 40% live within a mile of one.
As many patients discovered after pharmacies took the lead in vaccinating against COVID-19, pharmacists can do much more than dispense medications. We are trained through years of schooling and experience to manage multiple aspects of health care, from compounding pediatric medications to helping older adults manage their health.
What if Virginia’s pharmacists were authorized to test and treat simple, common problems like the flu? Not only would this make it easier and faster to catch problems early on, it would help cut down on thousands of unnecessary emergency department visits and ensure individuals who need comprehensive care receive timely, coordinated referral.
A bill before the General Assembly allows just that. House Bill 2274, introduced by Del. Terry Kilgore of Southwest Virginia’s 1st District, would make it possible under Virginia law for pharmacists to test and treat patients 18 years of age and older for such common illnesses as the flu, strep and urinary tract infections. This authority is already in place for COVID-19. This treatment and any other medical issues would also be reported to the patient’s primary care physician to improve care coordination.
This one change could expand health care access to those who need it most. It would reach millions of Virginians who happen to live far from physicians, hospitals and urgent care clinics while also reducing the difficulty and expense of unnecessary emergency room trips.
Making it simple for underserved Virginians to get essential health care should not be a controversial idea. It’s a solution that will help people in the wooded mountains of Southside Virginia as much as it helps those who live in the inner cities of Central and Northern Virginia.
A decade ago, Mr. Jones and his fellow residents taught me that Virginia needs more accessible health care. He also taught me the concept of health care as a team sport.
Now, as dean of the VCU School of Pharmacy, I want Virginia to know that I and my colleagues in pharmacy are accessible, trained and ready to serve. Don’t leave valuable members of the health care team on the sidelines. There is far too much at stake.
Kelechi C. Ogbonna is dean of the Virginia Commonwealth University School of Pharmacy. The opinions expressed in this column are his own. Contact him at kcunegbuogbo@vcu.edu.