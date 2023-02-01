Column: Let pharmacists bridge the health care gap

09-20-1950 (cutline): Breaking ground for health center--ground is broken for the new South Side Health Center to be erected at Fourteenth and Bainbridge Streets.

01-09-1952 (cutline): Mrs. Jean Pipes, R.N. (left), fills a cotton container for her bag at the South Richmond Health Center before leaving for bedside nursing duty and Miss Frances Allen, supervisor of the center, checks her shears.

01-09-1952 (cutline): Mrs. A.S. Hatch (left), watches as Miss I. Marienfeld, R.N., prepares Arland Hatch, age 7 months for a doctor's examination at the South Richmond Health Center.

From the Archives: South Richmond Health Center

The South Richmond Health Center on Fourteenth and Bainbridge Streets formally opened in January 1952.

The Health Center, which was set up on an experimental basis in December 1947, was not the first of its kind but, it was the first in Richmond. The center originally served the south section of the city and was set up to avoid duplication of nursing care by the Instructive Visiting Nurse Association (IVNA) and the City Health Department. Nurses from the two organizations had frequently been called in on the same case, but the center alleviated conflict by assigning one nurse to follow all the way through in caring for a family.

Eight nurses worked at the center on a voluntary basis—four from IVNA and four from the City Health Department. Two of the nurses in 1952 were African American.

Supervisors of the center and nurses were rotated on a three-month period to obtain proper orientation in preparation for what would later become a city-wide program.

In the 1950s, the center was open Monday through Friday from 8:30 am to 5:00 pm and Sundays and holidays for the acutely ill.

Two well-child clinics were held each week on Tuesdays and Fridays and a prenatal clinic on Thursday mornings. All clinic services were without charge.

Other organizations in Richmond also helped with the center including the James River Woman’s Club and the Girl Scouts of Richmond.

Interested in a copy of any of these photos? Click here.