Column: Letting kids play outside isn’t ‘neglect’

Since the 1980s, childhood free time and independence have plummeted. For instance, only about 10% of children walk to school today. Meanwhile, childhood depression and anxiety have been spiking. The numbers are grim: From just 2003 to 2012, there was a 56% increase in kids 6-17 being diagnosed with either anxiety or depression.

There are many reasons for these trends, of course, but one is that kids simply don’t get as many chances as previous generations to engage in age-appropriate independent activities where they learn self-sufficiency. They’re getting fewer chances, for example, to explore their neighborhoods and take the mini-risks that give kids bravery and joy, whether it’s playing outside or running an errand for a parent.

The responsibility and resilience we got from the freedom to be kids is why we – a Democrat and a Republican – are sponsoring SB 1367 together. It’s nicknamed the “Reasonable Childhood Independence” bill because that’s what it will give the children of Virginia – the chance to have the kind of independence we cherished.

When we were growing up, we could go outside anywhere – play by the river, build snow forts, ride our bikes in the country and in our neighborhoods. These experiences built our confidence and made us who we are today. We believe that if you are going to raise strong, independent adults, you have to trust your kids to become strong, independent young people. That requires parents taking a step back when their kids are ready for some new independence and responsibility.

But here in the commonwealth, we’ve heard from parents who were investigated for neglect simply because they let their three school-age kids play in the neighborhood. A 9-year-old girl who walked home from her local library had four police officers come to her door. A neighbor had called to report a child walking alone on the street.

We want to encourage, not stifle, healthy childhood independence. The current Virginia neglect law is too vague. Our bill clarifies that children can engage in reasonable independent activities, such as walking home from school or playing outdoors with siblings, without wasting state resources on pointless, traumatizing investigations. This bill will allow our public servants to concentrate their precious resources on kids in true peril. The Senate Judiciary Committee unanimously voted for the bill on Wednesday, allowing it to proceed on its legislative journey.

Competent, confident kids grow into competent, confident adults. That’s a win for children, families and Virginia.

