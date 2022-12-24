Column: Liberating the Southern Christmas myth

Given growing evidence of widening racial divisions in the United States, this holiday season seems an unusually fraught time for Americans who believe, in the memorable words of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., that “the arc of the moral universe,” though long, “bends toward justice.” Yet, underreported but dramatic changes in Christmastime programming at Southern plantation and historic home sites suggest the wisdom of King’s words.

For decades, candlelight holiday tours and other seasonal events at these tourist attractions have influenced the racial attitudes of thousands of guests. Traditionally, holiday programming at such sites romanticized the lives of wealthy pre-Civil War Southern aristocrats, with the enslaved people whose forced labor made their society possible marginalized or performed by re-enactors in livery as happy, pleasant household servants. Such programming implied that enslavement in Dixie was tolerable, not all that bad.

Promotional advertising used to invite attendees to celebrate the holidays by feeling the ambience of a marvelous bygone era amid carols, greenery and holiday goodies. Some plantation/mansion sites literally advertised themselves as magical wonderlands at Christmastime. One imagines that most African Americans encountering such copy were repulsed by such insensitive phrasing.

Few Southern plantation or mansion sites acknowledged in their advertising or programming such horrors as the breakup of Black families over Christmas, holiday whippings and commerce in Black bodies, the psychological torment of enslaved persons by their owners during Christmas (Frederick Douglass reported in one of his autobiographies that slaves were compelled by their owners to debase themselves by becoming drunk), and summary executions of suspected slave rebels by white authorities during the many slave insurrection panics that occurred around Christmas Day. No major slave rebellion occurred in any Southern state at Christmas. But these panics were so widespread that many enslaved suspects were summarily executed without trials. Such reactions evidenced that Southern slaveholders were far less confident that their enslaved people were really content than they claimed to believe in their public statements.

Nor did traditional plantation/mansion programming alert holiday tourists to the African Americans who fled enslavement during Christmas, forgoing the holiday gifts and barbecues their masters provided them in their bids for freedom. Harriet Tubman rescued her brothers out of Maryland during Christmas in 1854.

Happily, the last decade has brought a profound reckoning to holiday programming at Southern historic sites, mirroring the toppling of Confederate statues in Richmond, New Orleans and many other Southern locales. Site administrators, with few exceptions, have been inserting Black perspectives and Black re-enactors and tour guides into their programming while methodically editing out once disturbing insinuations that U.S. slavery was humane.

Undoubtedly, angry protests in 2015 against the “Plantation Christmas” event at U.S. founding father George Mason’s Fairfax County mansion and the 2019 “A Plantation Christmas” at the Belle Mont Plantation site near Tuscumbia, Alabama, have influenced this healthy change.

My reading of Southern plantation/mansion web sites this Christmas as well as my correspondence with site administrators points to a genuinely revolutionary transformation with few exceptions. Some sites have discontinued their Christmas programming altogether. Others have modified Christmas programming to include educational events based on informative scripts and visits to spartan Black living quarters.

At Thomas Jefferson’s Poplar Forest, the holiday Candlelight Tour ends with “a talk of how Christmas impacted the enslaved population,” including how “enslaved people who worked in the plantation house ... were forced to work harder and longer during the Christmas Season to accommodate large dinner parties, extra visitors, parties, etc.” Visitors to George Washington’s Mount Vernon learn from guides that enslaved persons had “greater opportunity” “to escape/self-liberate during the holiday season.”

The Texas Historical Commission’s Candlelight Christmas at the Barrington Plantation State Historical Site (onetime residence of Republic of Texas president Anson Jones) instructs guides to emphasize that holiday presents from slaveholders to their laborers amounted to little more than “basic necessities or common items that were easily accessible to the enslaver” and that “recipients” were “rarely deceived” by such presents into affirming the “benevolence” of their enslavers.

Sensitive holiday programming at Southern historic plantation/mansion sites will not remedy vast racial inequities in American society. But changing hearts and minds, as they say, is an important step in any cause, for good or bad. We are a better country this Christmas because of this revolutionary transition in Southern tourism, and we should celebrate it.

