The formal indictment of former President Donald Trump is not without historical precedent.

Vice President Aaron Burr was indicted in two states in 1804 for murder. He was subsequently tried for treason in 1807, less than three years after his term as vice president of the United States had ended. That trial also created a media frenzy in Richmond, with protestors, spectators and journalists arriving from around the country.

There are several parallels between Trump and Burr. Both challenged the outcomes of presidential elections they did not win; both used the political process to seek personal enrichment; and both faced legal challenges before the indictments led to trials.

In 1800, Thomas Jefferson ran against incumbent President John Adams in the presidential election, with Burr as his vice presidential running mate.

Prior to the passage of the 12th Amendment, members of the Electoral College cast two votes. In theory, one vote was for president and one for vice president, however nothing distinguished their two ballots.

At the end of a long and bitter campaign, Jefferson and Burr each won 73 electoral votes, while Adams received 65 electoral votes.

All 73 electors who voted for Jefferson also voted for Burr, resulting in a tied electoral vote even though everyone understood that Jefferson was the candidate for president and Burr for vice president. The final choice had to be made by the House of Representatives. A majority of the 16 state delegations in Congress was required to determine the next president.

As Congress was deadlocked, Alexander Hamilton embarked on a letter-writing campaign to recommend support for Jefferson because he was “by far not so dangerous a man” as Burr. Hamilton warned if Burr became president “he will certainly disturb our institutions to secure for himself permanent power, and with it wealth,” concluding that “great ambition unchecked by principle … is an unruly Tyrant.”

There were credible reports that a mob was preparing to march on Washington to impose their views on the outcome of the election. A shaken President Adams was certain that civil war was expected and worried about an attack on the Capitol. On the 36th ballot, Jefferson was elected as president and Burr became the vice president.

After Vice President Burr mortally wounded Hamilton in a duel on July 11, 1804, he was indicted for murder in New Jersey and New York. These charges were eventually dropped before any trials were held.

The nation was so polarized that after Hamilton’s death, Vice President Burr was hailed as a hero in the South and vilified in Northern states.

When his term as vice president ended, Burr took two trips to western states and territories, where he raised an armed force. Historians continue to debate Burr’s exact motives, but it appears he wished to gain control of parts of territory newly acquired in the Louisiana Purchase or possibly parts of Mexico (likely Texas) from Spain.

Burr was arrested in what is now Alabama and taken by military guard to Richmond, where he stood trial for treason. Thus, in the summer of 1807, the small city of Richmond played host to one of the most remarkable trials in early American history.

The case was presided over by Supreme Court Chief Justice John Marshall. It received national attention, receiving coverage by every major newspaper. Crowds swelled the city’s permanent population; hotels were overbooked and concerns were raised about possible violence.

Jefferson had named Burr a “prime mover” of a treasonous conspiracy. The president hoped Burr would be found guilty and hanged. At Burr’s request, Marshall issued a subpoena to President Jefferson to provide documents and even to appear in court. Jefferson refused, citing the Constitution’s separation of powers.

Marshall provided very strict instructions to the jury, telling them that an “overt” act of war must be “proved by two witnesses” and that the prosecution did not provide even one. He added that Burr was not present at the actual meeting when the insurrection was started. After deliberating for only 25 minutes, the jury declared Burr “not guilty.”

Crowds in Richmond and around the country celebrated the verdict. Others protested that while Burr had been legally exonerated, justice had not been served.