Column: My patients deserve better than Youngkin’s anti-trans policies

Headaches. Abdominal pain. Worsening depression.

The 16-year-old boy in front of me looked miserable, and every time his grandfather referred to him as “she,” he sank deeper into his seat.

I know from my practice seeing patients as a pediatrician — as well as from my research on social factors influencing the health of children and their communities — that many of my patients’ symptoms likely came from being misgendered by his legal guardian, one of the people he cared about most.

Faced with a home life that was literally making my patient sick, I could only hope someone at school, like a teacher, a coach or a counselor, respected him for the person he was.

But under the new “model policies” of the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE), that lifeline may soon no longer exist. Earlier this month, Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration announced the introduction of new guidelines that would weaken Virginia schools’ ability to protect trans and nonbinary students.

Originally, VDOE put model policies in place for school districts to “address common issues regarding transgender students in accordance with evidence-based best practices.” VDOE was right that ensuring the safety and dignity of all students in Virginia is paramount to not only a productive learning environment, but also to young people’s health.

But the new policies with which the Youngkin administration has replaced its model policies aren’t based on any best practices that I’ve seen as a physician. In fact, they fly in the face of all the medical evidence we have about trans and nonbinary health.

Under these guidelines, parents would have to agree in writing in order for their child to be called by pronouns not in concordance with their sex assigned at birth or by any name other than their “legal first name or a nickname associated with it.” Even if parents request it, any school staff member could refuse to acquiesce due to their “beliefs.”

As a pediatrician, this isn’t a red flag — it’s a screaming fire alarm. I consistently see children whose health is negatively impacted by their struggle to be accepted in their families and communities. For those students, school may be the only safe space they have to be who they are.

These guidelines would take that away, and we already know what that looks like: I saw firsthand how the mental health of many children worsened during the pandemic, when they lost access to a safe space at school.

But VDOE’s proposed model policies would go one step further. Because they also would force school staff to out students to their parents and guardians, these policies would actively put students without supportive home lives in danger at home, too.

Trans and nonbinary students who are not out to their families often hide who they are for fear of familial rejection — and, in some cases, outright abuse and violence.

A spokesperson for the Youngkin administration claimed that the new guidelines are intended to prevent the ideological agenda of a few from being imposed on everyone.

But being transgender isn’t an ideology: It’s a fact of some people’s lives. And honoring a young person’s pronouns or chosen name isn’t a political issue: It’s best practice for pediatric health, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.

In fact, data from the Trevor Project this year shows a significant correlation between lack of acceptance and much higher levels of self-harm and suicide among queer and transgender youth. It’s clear that acceptance can be a matter of life or death.

Ironically, these new guidelines will do just what the administration claims they’re against. They’ll impose the ideology of a few on the lives of all Virginians despite the fact that an increasing number of American voters support LGBTQ rights.

LGBTQ and students of color are already bearing a disproportionate burden of the mental illness crisis because of an increase in public transphobia, homophobia and racism — on top of a pandemic — over the past few years. Schools must remain a safe space where young people can be their authentic selves.

The data is clear: Respect for transgender and nonbinary youth is a major health issue, not a political one. The Youngkin administration is putting the lives of young Virginians on the line at a time when their suffering is already astoundingly high.

My patients deserve better.