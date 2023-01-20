Column: Our children deserve effective gun safety laws

A 6-year-old boy in Newport News shot his elementary school teacher Jan. 6 with a gun purchased by his mother. Fortunately, the teacher survived and was able to guide students to safety. The other students in the classroom and the boy were not physically injured. But this shooting highlights and exacerbates a profound wound in our country – a wound that won’t heal without action.

This shooting is a heart-wrenching outcome of a country in which too many gun owners value immediate access to their weapons over the lives of those who may be killed or injured by them. In this country, we have sacrificed our children, allowing them to endure the trauma of gun violence again and again because too many people have uncritically accepted and internalized the myth that guns save lives.

They don’t.

In reality, access to firearms is correlated with an increased risk for both suicide and homicide victimization, and availability of firearms is associated with an increased risk of unintentional firearms deaths for every age group. Though mass shootings make up a small percentage of overall gun deaths, almost 80% of school shooters under the age of 18 use firearms from their own homes or firearms belonging to relatives. This is not new information. We’ve known for decades that guns don’t make us safer. We know there are evidence-based solutions to prevent gun violence. Many of these solutions include reducing access to firearms for high-risk or vulnerable people.

Children and adolescents are vulnerable when guns are stored irresponsibly. They are vulnerable to suicide, homicide and unintentional injury; they are vulnerable to the trauma that comes with being a victim, perpetrator or a witness to violence. Safe storage laws save lives. Such laws can prevent suicides and unintentional gun injuries, and there is evidence that these laws reduce firearm homicides or firearm assault injuries among young people.

These laws are critical to our efforts to protect our children, and there is significant room for improvement in safe storage practices among gun owners. More than half of all U.S. gun owners do not practice safe storage, including 55% of gun owners with children in the home.

Virginia’s laws on child access – like many state laws on this topic – are muddy. Virginia law states that it is “unlawful for any person to recklessly leave a loaded, unsecured firearm in such a manner as to endanger the life or limb of any child under the age of fourteen.” Upon initial examination, this language may seem adequate. But from a legal perspective, the term “recklessness” does not create a clear standard of conduct, which is one reason why Virginia’s safe storage law is rarely enforced.

From a prevention standpoint, we need explicit laws that require safe and secure storage of firearms and outline exactly what safe storage means: storing firearms locked and unloaded and ensuring the key or lock combination is inaccessible to children in the home. We need a bright-line rule that requires people to store their guns safely and eliminates uncertainty about what “safely” actually means.

What happened in Virginia this month is not about one person. This is not about a single incident. This is a systemic problem. This is about what we have chosen thus far, which is unfettered access to firearms over our own lives and our children’s lives. But this is also about our will to make a different choice moving forward by requiring strong, explicit, unambiguous safe and secure storage laws in Virginia and in states across the country. Our children deserve the freedom that such protection brings.

