Column: Our collective indifference to gun violence is no accident

A week has now passed since three University of Virginia football players were eulogized and honored in a memorial service at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville. The candlelight vigils have come and gone, along with what must have been a wrenching Thanksgiving holiday for the families of Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry, who were senselessly gunned down on a charter bus Nov. 13 after returning from a trip to Washington, D.C., to see a play about Emmett Till.

More gun violence has already supplanted Chandler, Davis and Perry from the headlines. A shooting at an LGTBQ nightclub Nov. 19 in Colorado Springs, Colo., left five dead. Two days before Thanksgiving, a shift manager at a Chesapeake Walmart allegedly opened fire in a breakroom, killing six co-workers and then himself. Sooner rather than later, of course, the cycle will repeat.

As the bodies pile up, our collective indifference will continue.

It’s easy to see why. Emotionally processing so many senseless killings is nearly impossible. We find ways to compartmentalize, gravitating to the easy answers: the assailants suffered from mental health issues, our red flag laws failed to produce actionable warning signs, the guns used were too easily accessible. All of those things are usually true. But so is this: Our compartmentalization often leads us to dehumanize the assailants, and often the victims themselves.

Take, for instance, Chandler, Davis and Perry — and their alleged assailant, Christopher Jones. Imagine if those same young Black men were gunned down in the streets of Richmond or Petersburg? In, say, Mosby Court or Essex Village, where Jones grew up as a child? What if the victims weren’t rising football stars, or an academic standout like Jones, at the state’s most prestigious state university?

“Those three guys, if they had been in Whitcomb or Mosby, would have been just one more kid,” says the Rev. Ben Campbell, pastoral associate at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, who has spent a lifetime fighting for social justice in Richmond. “Now, they are on the UVa football team and their whole humanity is recognized. We count or discount people depending on their social status, and often that means their racial status.”

It wasn’t just that Chandler, Davis and Perry were gunned down on a college campus. They were young Black men who appeared to have escaped the social entrapment of being young Black men. Jones, the alleged shooter, had reportedly fought off his demons — a broken family, anger management issues as a young child and teenager — to become an academic star. He wasn’t given a scholarship to play football. He excelled in the classroom. He had somehow slipped the vice of entrenched poverty.

Unlike the victims, Jones’ humanity has yet to be recognized. He’s been cast as the monster, the troubled youngster from the rough streets of Richmond and Petersburg whose heart was filled with anger. But that’s the compartmentalization. No one is born with violent intentions, points out the Rev. Don Coleman, a lifelong Richmonder and pastor of the East End Fellowship. Having grown up in Creighton Court, he knows all too well that even those who make it out carry deep scars.

“If he’s a monster, we created this monster,” he says, “because the roots of this place are rooted in violence.”

That we, collectively, continue to ignore the depths of multigenerational, institutionalized poverty — starting with slavery, then Jim Crow, segregationist redlining, interstate construction and a criminal justice system specifically designed to keep Blacks from fully integrating into broader society — is central to the recurring theme. Our schools may no longer be segregated. Denying job opportunities or mortgages based on one’s skin color are no longer legal. We are a diverse society. Even our gun violence appears to have become more diverse.

But that’s a mirage. The overwhelming majority of gun-related homicide victims in America are Black. Across the state in 2021, 68% of all homicide victims were Black, an increase from 66% in 2020. From 2016-2020, Black people made up 60.5% of all homicide victims. It’s getting worse.

And much of that gun violence can be traced back to those same violent roots — from the depths of a system designed to keep Black families confined to neighborhoods where gun violence, and entrenched poverty, are normative. Until we collectively recognize our responsibility to break this pattern, Coleman says, the bodies will continue to pile up. We have to be able to see the inhumanity.

“As a spiritual person, the answer is we don’t see the imago Dei of every human being,” Coleman says. It started with the very foundation of this country, which failed to recognize the human worth of enslaved African Americans. And it continues.

“It was birthed out of the idea that certain humans are better than other humans,” Coleman explains. “And that’s the scary part of this: It is still deep in our psyche.”