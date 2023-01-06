Column: Our Virginia Rose

There were so many rich layers to the life of Virginia “Jinks” Harrison Rogers Holton. Jinks was, in every aspect, a Virginia rose, born and raised in Roanoke, spending most of her 97 years in the state she loved with the people who mattered most to her. As usual, her timing was impeccable. She left us before the bustle of the holidays, with time to think before making our New Year’s resolutions. Her life was a template for living with gusto. Any of us, regardless of age or gender, can find something in her life experience, choices and commitment to others that will inspire us to turn up the volume in our own lives and live with empathy.

Jinks was beautiful but did not rely on that beauty as her calling card. Instead she developed her keen intellect and aimed high. She graduated from the Stuart Hall boarding school in Staunton and Wellesley College. (There were few women who earned college degrees in the 1940s, but she was one of them.) Jinks went to work shortly after graduation (with a degree in French) at the United States Embassy abroad in Brussels. She married a fellow Virginian, Linwood Holton from Big Stone Gap, had four children and became first lady of the commonwealth from 1970 to 1974 when her husband was elected governor. Linwood and Jinks were a dazzling couple who knew how to have fun and insisted on it.

We had an erudite, charming and lovely first lady in Jinks, but what we didn’t know is that there was so much more to her than the window dressing. We would soon observe the direction of her moral compass.

As governor and first lady, Jinks and Linwood could have sent their children to any school in the state, in the country or even abroad. They had the means and the freedom of choice. Instead, they made the decision to send their children to public schools. At that time, the schools in Richmond were still identified by color. Aware that the changes in the American South would only come if every family participated in the integration effort, the Holtons sent their children to Black schools. Linwood Holton said, “Let our goal in Virginia be an aristocracy of ability, regardless of race, color or creed.” It was 1970 when the governor wrote those words, and his wife understood the deeper meaning. She might have been born into privilege, but believed the world needed to change in order to make a way for the “aristocracy of ability” for everyone. So, she led by example.

Jinks and Linwood raised Tayloe, Anne, Woody and Dwight, four stellar individuals who lead lives of service in government, medicine, law, higher education and publishing. Beloved daughter and son-in-laws include Gretchen, Mary Ellen, Jon and our magnificent U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine. There are 10 grandchildren and twin great-grandchildren. Each child possesses that spark of Jinks.

The three organizations that our former first lady chose to support in her passing are Historic Christ Church, Habitat for Humanity and the Chesapeake Bay Foundation. Everything Jinks was can be defined by her devotion to faith, love of family and the preservation of the gift of the natural world. How grateful we were to know, love and admire Jinks Holton, who made the world a better place because she decided to make it so.

A memorial service is planned for Saturday, Jan. 7, at Grace Episcopal Church in Kilmarnock at 12 p.m.

