Column: Politicizing test scores won’t solve the education crisis

When the National Assessment of Educational Progress released its much-anticipated report on fourth and eighth grade reading and math test scores last week, the results were alarming: Across the country, the pandemic led to the largest declines in math ever recorded on the Nation’s Report Card; reading scores dipped to 20-year lows.

No state in the country escaped unscathed. In Virginia, fourth-grade reading scores declined by 10 percentage points since 2019, the biggest drop in the country, according to NAEP data. Fourth-grade math scores fell 11 points.

Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who has staked his governorship and presidential ambitions on politicizing public education, wasted no time pinning the blame on his Democratic predecessors. Before most had even opened the report on Monday morning, Youngkin was at the podium flaying Democrats over the “catastrophic learning loss.”

The scores were dismal, no doubt: Just 32% of Virginia’s fourth-graders and 31% of eighth-graders scored “at or above proficient” reading levels in 2022; in math, those figures were 38% and 31% respectively. The numbers mirrored a national trend of students falling behind during the pandemic as schools closed to prevent the spread of COVID-19. “Our nation’s children have experienced catastrophic learning loss, and Virginia students are among the hardest hit,” Youngkin said.

While there’s little argument that the pandemic created substantial learning loss, Virginia’s scores were in line with most states, with only a handful performing significantly better on the math and reading tests. And that’s the point of the NAEP report: Unlike Virginia’s Standards of Learning tests, which are administered to gauge student progress on actual school curriculums, NAEP’s report is intended as a state-by-state comparative analysis. Using this metric, Virginia fared as well or better than most.

That’s not to say Virginia, along with the rest of the country, doesn’t have work to do. There’s no question students fell woefully behind during the past two years. Statewide, the achievement gap between students from higher-income families and the economically disadvantaged continues to widen. Youngkin is right to focus on this growing disparity, which is clearly reflected in both the national and state test scores.

But conflating NAEP and SOL scores makes for bad analytics. In May, Virginia’s superintendent of public instruction, Jillian Balow, did just this when she issued a critical assessment of the state’s public schools, hinging her report primarily on the so-called “honesty gap,” i.e., the difference between student “proficiency” scores in NAEP’s report and on Virginia’s SOLs.

Balow, who was appointed by Youngkin in January, continued the narrative on Oct. 24. “Taken together, the significant pre-pandemic declines we saw on the 2017 NAEP, and these latest results have wiped out more than 20 years of progress Virginia students have made on the national reading and math tests since the commonwealth launched the SOL program in the late 1990s,” she said in a statement.

In 2017, the Virginia Board of Education didn’t substantially change the SOLs themselves, but how the tests were used in determining accreditation standards and measuring student achievement. It shifted from using only a simple metric — how students performed on the tests — and began incorporating other measures, such as chronic absenteeism, dropout and graduation rates, along with college readiness. Two decades of using SOL scores as the primary measuring stick — you either pass or fail — had resulted in worsening gaps in achievement. In essence, educators forced to “teach to the test” focused on students who had a higher probability of passing the SOL tests, leaving those who needed the most attention behind. This led to a host of other issues: Underperforming schools remaining locked in accreditation limbo, leading experienced teachers and higher-income families searching for new neighborhoods with higher performing schools. Students with higher needs were getting left behind.

“We wanted to close the achievement gap,” Daniel Gecker, chair of the Virginia Board of Education, says of the changes made in 2017. “We wanted to close the achievement gap by raising scores, lifting up the children who were the poorest performing.”

Blaming the recent drops in test scores on lowering SOL “cut scores” as Youngkin has done, is also misleading. The cut scores — the minimum number of correct answers required to be considered “proficient” and advance to the next grade level — were lowered on portions of the math SOL tests, but that’s only because the tests themselves changed.

In 2019, the board adopted the recommendation of its articulation committee, which is mostly comprised of teachers, and the previous state superintendent, James Lane, for the math SOL tests and lowered the cut scores in part because there were fewer questions on the new tests. In 2020, two of the cut scores for the six SOL reading tests changed, but they weren’t exactly lowered: The board adopted the recommendation of the articulation committee instead of the superintendent’s recommendation to raise the reading scores — by a single point.

Perhaps the revisions will turn out to be a mistake, but it’s difficult to see how recently revised SOL tests and accreditation standards, which weren’t even fully implemented prior to the pandemic, could be responsible for Youngkin’s “honesty gap.”

The likelier culprit is the state’s much longer history of underfunding public education. Virginia falls in the bottom 20% of states when it comes to state funding per pupil, according to census data. And how that funding is distributed — using an archaic formula known as the local composite index, which determines how much state funding a school district receives based on the locality’s requisite tax revenues — ignores differences in “student need.” As a result, state funding falls significantly short of what’s required to educate students. In Virginia, state funding only represents 44% of the cost of education, with localities picking up most of the tab (47%), and the rest coming from the federal government, according to an August report from The Commonwealth Institute.

After the last major recession in 2007-09, the state slashed funding for schools. While Virginia’s recently passed biennial budget includes an additional $3.4 billion in direct aid for public schools, it still hasn’t caught up to pre-2009 funding levels. State funding for support staff — such as teacher’s aides, counselors and janitors — remains roughly $500 million short of 2009 funding levels. Meanwhile, school districts across the state are experiencing a mass exodus of teachers leaving the profession, as well as substantial increases of economically disadvantaged schoolchildren.

Youngkin is right about one thing: Virginia’s public schools are in crisis. But prescribing policy solutions that work first requires an honest assessment of the causes. Misinterpreting and politicizing testing data isn’t the answer.