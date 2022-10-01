Column: Provide culturally-centered support to improve Black maternal health outcomes in Virginia

As a Black woman, I am three-and-a-half times more likely to die during my pregnancy, delivery or post-partum than a white woman.

This sobering statistic reflects an unfortunate reality: The United States ranks last among industrialized countries in proportion of pregnancies that result in death of the mother. For every 100,000 pregnancies, there are close to 700 deaths (2018 data). In 2020, Virginia ranked in the bottom half of states with a maternal death rate of 20 per 100,000 births.

Countries like Norway, Poland and Italy experience two maternal deaths for every 100,000 live births, while Black women in America experience 37 maternal deaths for every 100,000 live births, comparable to the maternal death rates in Egypt, Belize and Thailand.

Educational advancement does not safeguard Black women’s maternal health. While mortality rates for white mothers decrease as their education levels increase, Black mothers do not experience the same correlation. Black women with a college degree are five times more likely to die from issues related to pregnancy and delivery than college-educated white women. In fact, the risk of maternal death among Black women with college degrees is 60% higher than a white or Hispanic woman with less than a high school education.

This data exposes an underlying bias within our maternal health care system. Birthing preferences and concerns expressed by Black women are more likely to be unheard and overlooked by their health care providers. According to national surveys commissioned by the National Partnership for Women and Families, a women’s health advocacy nonprofit, Black women are more likely than white women to report a lack of autonomy in their decision-making during labor and delivery, including pressure to surgically deliver their babies through Cesarean section.

These racial and cultural disparities that exist within our maternal health care system compelled me to create and develop Birth in Color RVA, a Virginia-based nonprofit organization that raises awareness about maternal health and reproductive justice. We provide culturally centered support to pregnant women so that they have the information and resources they need throughout their pregnancy into motherhood, but also to give them the tools they need to advocate for themselves and their families.

The centerpiece of our work is a doula training program for people of color. Doulas are trained professionals who provide physical and emotional support to mothers before, during and after childbirth. Doulas are a steady source of information for mothers and serve as advocates, an especially important role in combatting inherent biases within health care systems. It is critically important that mothers have a trustworthy doula partner who shares their background and cultural values.

Despite the critical need, there is a shortage of doulas of color throughout the commonwealth. Thanks to a generous grant from the Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Foundation, Birth in Color RVA continues to increase training opportunities and support for doulas of color. Over the next two years, this grant will cover the cost of training for 18 doulas of color in Roanoke, the Northern Neck and Hampton Roads. The grant will also provide these doulas with financial support for an entire year following the completion of their training. We anticipate that the doulas will serve up to 300 births over that time, all at no cost to the mother.