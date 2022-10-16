Column: Region’s best economic development year lays groundwork for more success

Last month, site selectors across the country met in Richmond for the annual Site Selectors Guild Fall Forum. These influential professionals, responsible for helping businesses choose new locations for their headquarters or factories, help evaluate if a locality is a fit for a company based on things like supply chain, labor, talent and ease of business. Along with our local and state partners, we were honored to host this influential group and showcase the Richmond region’s diverse culture and business-friendly climate.

During the forum, the Guild partnered with Development Counsellors International and released the State of Site Selection, a look at the top trends impacting facility location decisions in the United States and globally. Access to talent, the importance of minimizing supply chain risk, availability of sites and Environmental Social and Government (ESG) initiatives were all highlighted as key priorities.

Good news: The Richmond region is well positioned to compete against other localities in all of these areas.

And, more good news: The Greater Richmond Partnership — the economic development agency for the city of Richmond and the counties of Chesterfield, Hanover and Henrico — recently completed our most successful 12-month period in the last 20 years. It’s a positive sign for the Richmond region’s economic strength and momentum.

For fiscal year 2022, GRP worked to attract or grow some $1.62 billion in capital investment to our region. The 13 projects represent the creation of about 5,000 new jobs and impact 4.45 million square feet of commercial real estate. The results are notable as companies navigate remote workplace options for their employees.

How did this happen and what does it say about Richmond’s growing reputation as an attractive place to do business? The answers are important to understand, but before we read into what the numbers mean, let’s start by looking at the statistics themselves.

While these figures are impressive in and of themselves, they also have a ripple effect that will continue well into the future. It is estimated, for example, that those initial 4,894 jobs will ultimately create more than 9,650 direct, indirect or induced jobs carrying more than $539 million in wages. The community’s net wealth creation for these 13 projects alone will stand at more than $1 billion.

Some of the projects will become iconic additions to the region. Amid intense competition from around the country, the Lego Group selected Chesterfield’s Meadowville Technology Park as the venue for its only U.S. toy manufacturing facility. The 340-acre development will occupy 1.7 million square feet.

How big was the announcement in June? Not only was Virginia’s governor there to unveil the news, but the event also was attended by Denmark’s ambassador to the United States.

Across the river, CoStar announced late last year that it would add to its Richmond presence by expanding its research and technology center to the tune of a $460 million investment. Two new buildings will comprise some 750,000 square feet, home to an additional 2,000 jobs as part of a riverside campus.

Walgreen’s new $34 million, 68,000 square foot distribution facility in Hanover County — a development that will create 249 jobs — and EAB’s $6 million commitment to 70,000 square feet of office space and 200-plus jobs in Henrico County, represent the geographic breadth of the past year’s success and the diversity of projects that soon will punctuate the region’s landscape.

The road to these economic development triumphs was, of course, not built overnight. The wins reflect a concerted, collaborative strategy, one that, importantly, is aligned with the commonwealth’s commitment to a business-friendly climate. The sum of these public-private efforts is serving to position the region as a progressive, forward-leaning community that understands the needs and priorities of today’s corporate citizens, and in turn, their employees.

In today’s competitive environment, there is considerable emphasis on ESG. Priorities like environmental sustainability, respecting the lifestyles of a diverse workforce, operating within a set of laws that are consistent with company values are driving how companies recruit employees and project their brand in the marketplace. When other states enact discriminatory or anti-environmental policies, the posture of our inclusive and diverse region becomes all the more competitive and welcoming.

Greater Richmond also has other built-in advantages. Our mid-way location on the Eastern Seaboard provides logistical advantages, and the region’s size and cultural offerings contribute to a rich and balanced quality of life. Richmond’s back-to-the-office numbers — at 60% , much higher than the national average of 48% — reflect perhaps the easy rhythms of the region’s work life.

We can take a great deal of pride in our economic success over the past year, but our pride really should extend more broadly — not just to the pro-business climate that so many have contributed to creating, but to the positive, people-centric community that lies at the heart of Greater Richmond.