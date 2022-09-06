Column: Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative is under attack

We’re in a climate emergency. Increased asthma rates among children, flooding from our mountains to our coasts, increasingly severe storms, rising energy costs, and deadly heat waves are all climate risks threatening Virginians. Virginia’s participation in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) protects us from climate threats.

RGGI reduces climate change at its source: greenhouse gas emissions. The regional market charges polluters for their greenhouse gas emissions, generating revenue for Virginia’s only source of statewide flood funding for communities. It also lowers Virginia families’ energy bills through investments in energy efficiency.

Yet, RGGI is under attack — again.

Yet, we’re still fighting to defend our best climate change policy and keep funding intact for thousands of at-risk families across the state.

Despite the numerous benefits to families’ cost of living, air quality, flood resiliency, and general public health, Virginia’s participation in RGGI has been under attack since the start of Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration. Gov. Youngkin has already attempted (and failed) to remove Virginia from RGGI through an Executive Order, numerous legislative bills, and budget amendments.

Youngkin’s most recent attack on RGGI occurred at the Aug. 31 State Air Pollution Control Board Meeting, where acting Secretary Travis Voyles announced the launch of an administrative process to remove Virginia’s participation in RGGI.

The announcement follows Gov. Youngkin’s strategic appointment of four new members to the seven-member State Air Pollution Control Board. The new members, now making a majority of the board, have backgrounds in the coal, gas, and oil industries — whose interests are typically at odds with the State Air Pollution Control Board’s mission to protect air quality.

Disappointing is an understatement as we see the body tasked with regulating air pollution attempt to roll back Virginia’s best protection from fossil fuel emissions.

Without this program, Youngkin would eliminate more than $185 million in revenue in the next year, stripping funds to protect communities from flooding, extreme weather, and rising sea levels. With no alternative plans or state funding to fill this gap, localities will have no defense to address our state’s costliest environmental threat.

According to the NRDC’s report, RGGI also reduces the cost of living for Virginians through energy efficiency investments. Thanks to the investments made to date, including $196 million in 2020 alone, consumers are on track to save $15 billion on their electric bills.

And to top it all off, it is illegal for the governor to override legislative mandates and regulations through rogue executive action. Virginia’s pollution reduction program is the result of a multi-year regulatory process and bi-partisan legislation with express statutory mandates. Virginia’s participation in RGGI is neither discretionary nor subject to the Governor’s plan; the law requires it.

The simple fact is that Virginians, through the General Assembly, have decidedly committed that Virginia will participate in RGGI.

Neither the governor, the DEQ, nor the Air Board has the authority to contradict the law.

If the governor takes this step regardless of the law, his action would only hurt localities and Virginians who need support the most.