Column: Remembering Serena Williams' Richmond connection

Serena Williams sparkled like the August night sky as she emerged onto center court at the U.S. Open wearing an ensemble worthy of The Met Gala. Stars covered her black dress and jacket, bling was caught in her hair and crystals adorned her tennis shoes. In my mind, I heard Ladysmith Black Mambazo and Paul Simon singing, “She don’t try to hide it. She’s got diamonds on the soles of her shoes. ... She’s got diamonds on the soles of her shoes.” And the nearly 30,000 person audience rose in raucous appreciation.

I’ve seen Serena make a show-stopping entrance before, with a sold-out crowd jumping to its feet to cheer the rising star. Much earlier in her legendary career, I managed marketing for Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, including sports marketing. I produced a tennis expo called AnthemLIVE! — The Ticket to Fight Cancer. On the heels of the U.S. Open 2004, Serena and Jennifer Capriati came to Richmond to play the expo with 100% of ticket proceeds benefiting cancer research.

Serena and Jennifer boasted a classic rivalry. In 2004, Jennifer beat Serena in three sets at the French Open. Jennifer returned to beat her again in three sets at the U.S. Open, with highly controversial calls in the last set. The two could have played any city in the world, so it was with great excitement that they were coming to our smaller market, home of Arthur Ashe. To state the obvious, you could not get a ticket.

Like gladiators dressed in designer sportswear and armed only with tennis racquets, Serena and Jennifer took the court. The crowd erupted and did The Wave. The battle commenced. Of course it was supposed to be a hits-and-giggles expo for a good cause, but there was a catch. Both players wanted to win. Serena wound up her serve and grabbed the first set in power and style. Jennifer bounced back strong and took the next set. In trademark fashion, Serena found a way to win the third and the expo match. The applause was deafening.

I tell this story for three reasons. 1) Serena has helped raise untold millions of dollars for charity that are not tracked in statistics of her tennis accomplishments. 2) Serena is a master of strategy coupled with tactical execution. She knows exactly how to direct the media spotlight to a worthy cause generating invaluable awareness. 3) Serena and sports have the much-needed ability to bring together our community regardless of age, race, political views, economic circumstance.

I also write this story because almost 20 years later, I am now the person living with pancreatic cancer in stage four (there is no stage five). Both healthy-as-a-horse and sick-as-a-dog at the same time, I live with a disease that traditionally ends the patient’s life in two or three months. My son and daughter describe me as a “techno-miracle.” That is, I am still here because of God’s mercy and technology. I have been able to keep breaking back because of people like Serena Williams who have helped generously fund cutting-edge cancer research, creating hope for thousands of families like mine.